Summer's On The Way!

Welcome to the 23rd anniversary edition of Magazine. A lot is going on this month, as reflected in these pages.

We embark with a sojourn in Venice – May being one of the best months to visit the island paradise before the mad crowds and heat of the summer. We look forward to the spectacular Chelsea Flower Show, set to take place later this month with the world’s poshest garden party.

Closer to home, the much anticipated Club Med Magna Marbella is opening its doors on May 14 and the inaugural Marbella Grand Prix revs up on May 25. For some spiritual introspection, see our feature on Yoga Retreats on the Coast.

“All Things Seem Possible in May”

Edwin Way Teale

Elsewhere in this issue, take a look at the new Ferrari SP3 Daytona, with a price tag in excess of €2M, and read how Elisabeth Olsen has overcome many obstacles to become such a strong character actor.

We also indulge our appreciation of style at spectacular properties in Cascada de Camoján and La Heredia, and savour a sumptuous evening out at Breathe. Enjoy!

On a sad note, we say goodbye to David Wishart, a regular contributor of travel articles, who left this world on March 29. May he rest in peace!