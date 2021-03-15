I’ve made a career out of finding the best way to get there, often flying to Bangkok (and the Oriental hotel) or Singapore, and taking a ship to Sydney. Both cities also have good connections to a variety of attractive destinations and resorts, from Burma to Bali, and there’s nothing like a few days relaxing at the Four Seasons Chiang Mai, built around a working paddy field. I have sailed around the west coast via Perth, and the east coast with a stop at Darwin, and this was my recent route. But in the days before boarding, there were worrying reports of smoke from bushfires enveloping Sydney. No mention of the coronavirus then.

Australian Odyssey

We had planned for three weeks there, and another four nights in Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis, then Adelaide, perhaps driving the delightful Great Ocean Road, or going down the Mornington Peninsula to Portsea, a great little seaside resort with two golf courses and a pub where a schooner is a long, cold beer. After that we had an epic train ride lined up – the Ghan from Adelaide, two nights and three days of fascination on a luxury train to Alice Springs and Darwin.

At Darwin we would make the shortish hop (4 hours 45 mins) to Singapore then home, the last leg of a visit to Australia and back with just one long flight either way. But by the time our ship got to Bali, the news from Sydney was alarming – the bushfire smoke was so thick that on one occasion the harbour ferries had to be cancelled; the giant bridge was invisible from nearby Circular Quay. We started to review our itinerary, thinking about perhaps disembarking at Brisbane and flying to New Zealand, which is always a pleasure to visit. We found a cruise from Auckland with a stop at Norfolk Island that would take us to Melbourne, followed by a short flight to Adelaide and the Ghan. We were not going to miss that train.