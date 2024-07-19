A Regal History

Monaco’s Head of State is Prince Albert II of the House of Grimaldi – a family that has ruled Monaco with only brief interruptions since 1297. Its sovereignty was officially recognised by the Franco-Monégasque Treaty of 1861, which accorded Monaco independent status and sovereignty and stipulated the rules of succession for its rulers.

The history of the principality goes back to ancient times; evidence of Stone Age settlements exists in the area and is preserved in the principality’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. Monaco was known to the ancient Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians, and Romans.

The ancient historian, Diodorus Siculus and the geographer, Strabo claimed that the first settlers in the area were the mountain-dwelling Ligurians, who immigrated to ‘the Rock’ from northern Italy and called it ‘Monoikos’ (‘Single House’).

In 1191, the Genoese took possession of the strategic area, and in 1297, another Genoese warrior, Francesco Grimaldi (known as ‘Malizia’ – meaning ‘the cunning one’ in Italian) and his men dressed up as friars and captured the fortress protecting the Rock. Throughout the 14th and 15th centuries, numerous Genoese factions sought to take control over the area, but the Grimaldis reigned supreme. Monaco has undergone various exciting developments in modern history, though one of its defining moments was in 1641, when Prince Honoré II signed the Treaty of Péronne with France, placing Monaco under French protection while allowing the Grimaldis to maintain sovereignty. The agreement reduced Genoese influence but maintained the principality’s independence. Its economy, based on maritime trade, flourished, and it began amassing great wealth,

Monaco was annexed by France in 1793 (during the French Revolution) but regained its independence after Napoleon’s defeat in 1814. Major historical moments include the opening of the Monte Carlo Casino in 1863, the ascent to the throne of Prince Rainier III in 1949 (and his marriage to Grace Kelly), and key economic developments that took place at the time. Under Rainier III’s rule, Monaco made a concerted effort to diversify its economy, prioritising the banking, finance, and tourism sectors. It developed a reputation for its favourable tax policies and high standard of living.

Prior to Rainier III’s ascent, the principality played a pivotal role in WWII under the guiding hand of his grandfather, Prince Louis II. The latter’s sympathies were with the French camp, but Monaco was invaded by the Italian army and later occupied by Nazi Germany.

Prince Louis II instructed the Monaco police to warn Jewish inhabitants that they were about to be arrested by the Gestapo. This allowed them to escape from a cruel fate faced by millions. As the Allies advanced, an American contingency liberated the principality, and this, alongside Rainier III’s marriage to Grace Kelly forged a strong alliance with the U.S.

Rainier III had an outstanding reign, establishing Monaco’s status in the international community in numerous ways. In 1993, Monaco joined the United Nations and in 2004, it was admitted to the Council of Europe. Prince Rainier offered financial support and patronage to countless causes and fought staunchly for environmentalism and conservation. He died in 2005 after a 56-year reign, passing the baton to his son, Albert II.

A Wealth of Culture and Traditions

Monaco delights locals and visitors alike with a host of cultural activities that bring it to life every year. Top events to watch out for include: