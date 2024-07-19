“Every day is a journey, and the journey itself is Monaco” Matsuo Basho
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo and as individually credited
Monaco is known for its spectacular Grand Prix, its luxury and wealth, and its sunny Mediterranean climate, but it holds so much more for those who feel a profound connection to its essence. A host of celebrities have made their name in metropolitan areas like Paris yet call ‘the second-smallest country in the world’ home. The list includes Chef Alain Ducasse, whose restaurants have a total of 21 Michelin stars and who first revealed his incredible talent in the famed Louis XV restaurant in Monaco. As this gastronomic trailblazer recently told Monaco Now, “It was in Monaco that I encountered the land of the Riviera, which has so strongly and lastingly inspired me. It is in Monaco that I recharge my batteries after travelling the world. Monaco is my home base. It’s here that I’ve planted my roots.”
Monaco recently took the coveted second-place spot of the Best European Destinations 2024 recognition, which was voted for by over one million travellers hailing from 172 countries (Marbella took first place in the list). The 20 most-voted sites scored highly on aspects such as sustainability, quality of life, year-round cultural offerings, popularity on social media, and international recognitions (including Blue Flags, smart tourism, and UNESCO honours). European Best Destinations highlighted Monaco’s “perfect blend of glamour, culture, and leisure”, as well as its safety, gastronomic offerings, sporting events, and exceptional nightlife. Let’s dive right in and discover what makes Monaco so memorable and unique.
A Regal History
Monaco’s Head of State is Prince Albert II of the House of Grimaldi – a family that has ruled Monaco with only brief interruptions since 1297. Its sovereignty was officially recognised by the Franco-Monégasque Treaty of 1861, which accorded Monaco independent status and sovereignty and stipulated the rules of succession for its rulers.
The history of the principality goes back to ancient times; evidence of Stone Age settlements exists in the area and is preserved in the principality’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. Monaco was known to the ancient Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians, and Romans.
The ancient historian, Diodorus Siculus and the geographer, Strabo claimed that the first settlers in the area were the mountain-dwelling Ligurians, who immigrated to ‘the Rock’ from northern Italy and called it ‘Monoikos’ (‘Single House’).
In 1191, the Genoese took possession of the strategic area, and in 1297, another Genoese warrior, Francesco Grimaldi (known as ‘Malizia’ – meaning ‘the cunning one’ in Italian) and his men dressed up as friars and captured the fortress protecting the Rock. Throughout the 14th and 15th centuries, numerous Genoese factions sought to take control over the area, but the Grimaldis reigned supreme. Monaco has undergone various exciting developments in modern history, though one of its defining moments was in 1641, when Prince Honoré II signed the Treaty of Péronne with France, placing Monaco under French protection while allowing the Grimaldis to maintain sovereignty. The agreement reduced Genoese influence but maintained the principality’s independence. Its economy, based on maritime trade, flourished, and it began amassing great wealth,
Monaco was annexed by France in 1793 (during the French Revolution) but regained its independence after Napoleon’s defeat in 1814. Major historical moments include the opening of the Monte Carlo Casino in 1863, the ascent to the throne of Prince Rainier III in 1949 (and his marriage to Grace Kelly), and key economic developments that took place at the time. Under Rainier III’s rule, Monaco made a concerted effort to diversify its economy, prioritising the banking, finance, and tourism sectors. It developed a reputation for its favourable tax policies and high standard of living.
Prior to Rainier III’s ascent, the principality played a pivotal role in WWII under the guiding hand of his grandfather, Prince Louis II. The latter’s sympathies were with the French camp, but Monaco was invaded by the Italian army and later occupied by Nazi Germany.
Prince Louis II instructed the Monaco police to warn Jewish inhabitants that they were about to be arrested by the Gestapo. This allowed them to escape from a cruel fate faced by millions. As the Allies advanced, an American contingency liberated the principality, and this, alongside Rainier III’s marriage to Grace Kelly forged a strong alliance with the U.S.
Rainier III had an outstanding reign, establishing Monaco’s status in the international community in numerous ways. In 1993, Monaco joined the United Nations and in 2004, it was admitted to the Council of Europe. Prince Rainier offered financial support and patronage to countless causes and fought staunchly for environmentalism and conservation. He died in 2005 after a 56-year reign, passing the baton to his son, Albert II.
A Wealth of Culture and Traditions
Monaco delights locals and visitors alike with a host of cultural activities that bring it to life every year. Top events to watch out for include:
The Formula 1 Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix, held annually in late May or early June in the streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine, is one of the most viewed events in the world of Formula 1 racing. Founded in 1929, its long and fascinating history has transformed it into one of the most prestigious events of its kind. Ask any racing fan what makes this circuit so special and they will gush effusively about its narrow, serpentine streets, tight corners, elevation changes, and scarce run-off areas. It isn’t for the faint of heart and many of its best-known sections – including Casino Square, Le Mirabeau, the Grand Hotel Hairpin, and the tunnel, only add to its degree of complexity.
Monaco is a particularly prestigious circuit to conquer since its difficulty enables it to demonstrate driver skill rather than mere car performance. Precision and concentration are paramount – and many of the race’s most famous crashes and controversies are testimony to the lore and excitement the mere words ‘Monaco Grand Prix’ conjure up.
No discussion of this event would be complete without recalling some of its finest moments, including:
- The 1982 Monaco Grand Prix is universally hailed as one of the craziest in the history of the event. It has been deemed ‘the race that nobody wanted to win,’ because, in the final three laps, the lead changed hands four times, leaving just five cars speeding toward the chequered flag. From crashing into barriers to running out of fuel, driver after driver was eliminated from the race. In the end, Brabham’s Riccardo Patrese crossed the finish line first without even knowing he had won.
- Ayrton Senna’s dominance of the circuit from 1984 to 1993, which began with a rain-soaked battle in 1984. Driving for Toleman, Senna flew from 13th on the grid to second place, almost stealing the win from Alain Prost before the race was stopped owing to poor weather. In 1988, Senna’s qualifying lap was (and still is) deemed one of the best in F1 history. He took pole position by an incredible 1.4 seconds ahead of teammate Alain Prost. Senna was victorious in Monaco six times (winning five Grand Prix events consecutively – between 1989 and 1993) and was deservedly crowned the ‘King of Monaco’.
- Michael Schumacher’s five wins. Schumacher claimed epic victories with Ferrari, contributing to his iconic status in the sport. Graham Hill, who reigned in the 1960s, also achieved five Monaco victories, leading fans to call him ‘Mr. Monaco’.
- The epic battle between Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna in 1992. This race saw Mansell close an enormous gap with Senna, following a late pit stop. Senna claimed victory despite intense pressure from his rival.
- Scary crashes. Two notable crashes will remain in F1 fans’ minds for many years to come: Alberto Ascari’s 1955 crash into a harbour in 1955 (luckily the driver managed to swim to safety) and Lorenzo Bandini’s fatal crash in 1967. On the entry to the harbour chicane on the 82nd lap, Bandini lost control of his open-wheel 312, its left rear wheel hitting the guard rail and sending his car into an erratic skid. The vehicle crashed into a light pole and overturned, colliding with protective straw bales that lined the harbour and trapping the driver beneath it while bursting into flames.
- Charles Leclerc’s victory at this year’s event in May. In the 81 editions of the Monaco Grand Prix, only two Monégasque drivers have won the race: Louis Chiron in 1931 and Leclerc in 2024.
The Monaco Yacht Show
From September 25 to 28, 2024
If you are considering visiting Monaco this year, one of the best times to do so is in September, when the Monaco Yacht Show takes place in the idyllic setting of Port Hercule. Here, you can meet the industry’s foremost experts to take part in your first yacht purchase, charter, or construction project. The event features an exhibition of over 120 superyachts, 50 luxury tenders, and over 560 expert exhibitors – who can inform you of the latest technological advancements and the sustainable solutions shaping the future of high-end yachting.
The International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo
Launched in 1974 by Prince Rainier, the exciting International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo event takes place every January and is presided over by Princess Stéphanie. It features a selection of the top circus acts in the world, including acrobats, jugglers, clowns, and contortionists. Every year, artists win prestigious prizes in the form of gold, silver, and bronze clowns.
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
This exciting event, held in April every year, is an annual tennis tournament for male pro players held on clay courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club. The latter is famed for its art-deco architecture, set against a backdrop of vertiginous cypress trees and colourful flowerbeds. Here, members of the royalty, celebrities, and top athletes gather to enjoy the enthralling nine-day events. The tournament is part of the nine ATP Tour Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour and it has attracted the world’s top players throughout its history – including Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev. Over 140,000 visitors attend this event yearly, celebrating the beginning of the clay court season for the world’s top players.
Le Bal de la Rose
Le Bal de la Rose, or the Rose Ball, is an annual charity event held in Monaco that attracts celebrities, royals, and members of the jet set from across the globe every March. It was founded in 1954 by Princess Grace of Monaco and is a major fundraiser for the Princess Grace Foundation, which is dedicated to helping people in need and disadvantaged children. Today, it is presided over by Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline of Hanover and features a different theme and different decor every year. Big names have helped to orchestrate the event, including Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld, who helped direct it and contributed hand-drawn illustrations for the event from 1999 until his death in 2019. Every year, new ambiences are created in line with a specific theme. Some of the most spectacular themes thus far include the Belle Époque (2013), Russian Constructivism (2014), Art Deco (2015), Cuba (2016), and Viennese Romanticism (2017).
Gastronomic Temptations
Monaco is famed for its rich culinary tradition, which represents a fusion of French (particularly Provençal and Niçoise) and Italian cuisine. Traditional favourites include the barbajuan (a crisp, baked or fried puff pastry treat filled with Swiss chard, ricotta, leeks, garlic and herbs, usually served as an appetiser), socca (a thin pancake made with chickpea flour and olive oil and usually purchased from street vendors), stuffed zucchini flowers, Swiss chard pie (with Parmesan cheese, eggs, and Swiss chard), and fougasse (a sweet bread with an appealing orange flavour). Monaco is also known for its lively organic craft beer culture and its wine cellars (the most famous of which are hidden beneath the Hotel de Paris and feature a secret room used in WWII to store 20,000 wine bottles). The principality is a renowned producer of honey (made with native succulent cactus), and olives (the oldest olive tree on the French Riviera is located in the principality.
Star-Studded Dining Experiences
Considering it is a revered destination for lovers of luxury, it is logical that Monaco should be home to home to seven Michelin-starred restaurants. Top restaurants to visit when you’re there include:
Le Louis XV–Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris
Alain Ducasse, who hails from Orthez in southwestern France, shines at LouisXV–Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris but also heads an empire comprising an impressive 30 establishments. At the young age of 33 (when Louis XV was exactly 33 months old), he achieved three Michelin stars for it, stunning diners with his famous, plant-based ‘Jardins de Provence’ set menu. Here, you will find dishes that are almost otherworldly in their beauty. The Riviera is Ducasse’s main inspiration and his vision is light, healthy, and energetic. Ducasse’s talent is married to that of Chef, Emmanuel Pilon, and pastry chef, Sandro Micheli.
Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac
This restaurant, also housed within the Hôtel Metropole, received two Michelin stars just nine months after its opening! It’s a merited thumbs-up for Chef Christophe Cussac, who boasts more than 40 years’ experience. Cussac spent his early career with the Troisgros brothers (the ‘founders of nouvelle cuisine’) then honed his craft at three of Joël Robuchon’s restaurants in Paris before calling the Hotel Metropole his home. At his restaurant, you will find both a full eight-dish tasting menu and an à la carte menu. The restaurant offers something unique – the chance to order small servings of numerous dishes to create a mix-and-match feast! So what’s on offer? Simple, authentic Mediterranean cuisine with a nod to the French terroir.
Yoshi
This one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant is ensconced in the Hôtel Metropole Monte Carlo – a Belle Epoque-style edifice built in 1889 and sitting across from the Monte Carlo Casino gardens, in the heart of Monaco’s Golden Square. Yoshi is led by Takao Yamazaki – a chef creating both Japanese and fusion delights. Dishes such as the fillet of black cod marinated in boiled saki and wrapped in a Japanese magnolia leaf reveal the meticulousness and artistry that are present in every dish. This restaurant’s design is as appealing as its menu. Modern, youthful interiors coloured in lime green, orange, and wood hues give way to a lovely Japanese garden, designed by French interior architect, Didier Gomez. If you visit Yoshi, make sure to try the amazing international wine and sake selection.
Pavyllon Monte–Carlo
Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, with one Michelin star, at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo is the brainchild of Chef Yannick Allenó, who achieved a third Michelin star for for Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris just seven months after taking over this renowned dining haven. His restaurant, Le 1947, opened at the Cheval Blanc Courchevel luxury hotel, followed suit soon after. At Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, guests will find fresh, seasonal cuisine made from freshly-picked, largely plant-based produce, dishes created with avant-garde techniques such as cold extraction and fermentation, and food and wine pairings. Light, naturally sweetened dishes are married to special sauces that bring all the other ingredients together.