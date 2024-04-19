The survey, organised by the EBD (European Best Destinations) organisation, collated the results of the voting on over 500 European destinations to list the top-20 results, and for 2024, Marbella not only made it into the top group but actually crowns it as the very best destination, summarising it as: “…a sunny, five-star, natural, sporty, gastronomic destination with everything to please the most demanding travellers.” It was the first time a Spanish destination has topped the list, this time beating Monaco, Malta, Geneva, and Batumi in Georgia to take the award.

It comes on the heels of another ranking, which placed Málaga at the top of the list of the Best city in the world to live for expats, so the Costa del Sol is riding high in 2024, topping the world, quite literally. The criteria used to quantify and value the over 500 different destinations included climate, culture, gastronomy, the standard of infrastructure and services, sustainable development, natural environment, sports and leisure options, quality of life, and it also measured such indicators as growth in popularity on social networks and the level of ‘smart tourism’ development that has been achieved. ›

Taken together, these and other criteria placed Marbella at the top, and allow it to say it is the ‘Best European Destination of 2024’. Marbella benefited from the fact that high-end exclusive destinations are very much in vogue but took top position despite another trend away from established resort locations in favour of less-frequented ‘finds’ such as Cap Ferret, Sirmione, Porto-Vecchio, Ponza, and even the rugged Faroe Islands. The tourist market is increasingly diversified, with some people wishing for luxury and active leisure options, others for peace and tranquillity off the beaten track, and some seeking a combination of the two.