Are you a traveller who enjoys city breaks, but who doesn’t want to feel like their enjoyment is harming the planet? Do you dream of booking a hotel that values sustainability, not just in terms of its energy usage but also at the human level? Do you enjoy luxury amenities such as swimming pools and carefully manicured gardens, but worry about water wastage? If so, you’re certainly not alone! A recent travel report from Booking.com found that 76 per cent of respondents hope to embrace eco-friendly travel plans over the next year. Sustainability is now a major decision when it comes to choosing destinations and accommodation – a demand that the Sofitel Barcelona Skipper Hotel has worked hard to fulfil.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Sofitel Barcelona Skipper Hotel
Making The World Greener
The Sofitel has achieved a real coup in terms of sustainable tourism: Green Globe Certification, considered one of the leading assessments of the sustainability performance of businesses in the travel and tourism industry. The Sofitel group is firmly committed to the communities in which it operates, and the Skipper stands out in its resource management solutions. The hotel building has been renovated to improve its energy efficiency, incorporating presence detectors in the hotel and automatic temperature and air conditioning controls. Energy is supplied by 82 rooftop solar panels, while a cutting-edge Building Management System (BMS) enables real-time energy management and monitoring. Specialised software constantly analyses and adjusts heating and cooling, ventilation, and lighting based on current needs and external conditions, thereby preventing energy wastage.
Outside And In
The hotel’s outdoor zones also have a vibrant green heart. A 300m2 vertical garden grows on the façade, kept alive by a computer-controlled irrigation system that reduces water consumption. The Sofitel’s swimming pools incorporate a saline electrolysis system to avoid the need for chlorine.
Every Little Detail Counts
The Hotel also goes to great lengths to lower its carbon footprint through a myriad of efforts, including the elimination of single-use plastic, new eco-friendly dry amenities, and Diptyque toiletries dispensers. Guest room minibars are stocked with glass-bottled water and beer from local brands that are equally committed to sustainability and donate profits to sea conservation projects.
A Hotel For The People
The Hotel works closely alongside local businesses to foster regional development. It purchases only zero-km products and 100 per cent of its food products (including fish from the Boquería fish market and cheese from Puigcerdá) are sourced from local producers. It also supports local artists by displaying their works in its interiors.
Embracing A Green Mindset
The final brushstroke that makes the Sofitel’s sustainability efforts a masterpiece is the establishment of a Green Team to oversee sustainability initiatives. It is made up of staff from various departments (including Quality and Guest Experience, kitchens, maintenance, and purchasing). This initiative enables the hotel to approach the topic of environmental responsibility from an integrated, diverse perspective.
Rest And Relax
You now know how green it is, but what features does the hotel have to entice you with? For one, its location! Ensconced at the gateway to the city’s Gothic Quarter, it whizzes you away from the busy city centre and invites you to luxuriate in French elegance and local luxury. The aim is to make you feel as though you’ve stepped into your very own private Parisian apartment by the sea in Barcelona.
As you rest after a day of sightseeing and cultural immersion, you are invited to calm your senses as you look over green gardens, stunning cityscapes, and a serene swimming pool which leads down to the beach. The Hotel has seven room types to book, from the Superior Room to larger accommodations such as the Opera Suite and the Presidential Suite. The latter is the most impressive, eclectically designed room in the hotel, with its blend of custom-made furniture pieces, high-end finishes, and hand-made crystal lamps.
Savour Barcelona
If you’re a food lover, visit one or more of the Hotel’s gastronomic havens. An ideal first stop is Tendiez – a tapas bar and restaurant with a menu crafted by renowned Catalán chef David Andrés (from Michelin-starred restaurant Via Veneto). The aim here is to share an array of tapas-sized treats and lively conversation with friends. The Tendiez Bar, meanwhile, serves a selection of wines, spirits, and cocktails to pamper your senses. For a bit of sun, head to The Lounge – a scenic rooftop pool bar and restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean. To start your day with zest, the choice has to be Syrah – a lovely warm space serving indulgent breakfasts in a chic ambience around the garden terrace.
The Sofitel Barcelona is also a popular venue for business events and conferences. It boasts no less than 12 dedicated meeting and event spaces with inviting décor and all the tech you need to make your event a success. Without a doubt, the hotel has mastered the art of blending design and sustainability, to satisfy the demands of discerning customers.