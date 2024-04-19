Rest And Relax

You now know how green it is, but what features does the hotel have to entice you with? For one, its location! Ensconced at the gateway to the city’s Gothic Quarter, it whizzes you away from the busy city centre and invites you to luxuriate in French elegance and local luxury. The aim is to make you feel as though you’ve stepped into your very own private Parisian apartment by the sea in Barcelona.

As you rest after a day of sightseeing and cultural immersion, you are invited to calm your senses as you look over green gardens, stunning cityscapes, and a serene swimming pool which leads down to the beach. The Hotel has seven room types to book, from the Superior Room to larger accommodations such as the Opera Suite and the Presidential Suite. The latter is the most impressive, eclectically designed room in the hotel, with its blend of custom-made furniture pieces, high-end finishes, and hand-made crystal lamps.

Savour Barcelona

If you’re a food lover, visit one or more of the Hotel’s gastronomic havens. An ideal first stop is Tendiez – a tapas bar and restaurant with a menu crafted by renowned Catalán chef David Andrés (from Michelin-starred restaurant Via Veneto). The aim here is to share an array of tapas-sized treats and lively conversation with friends. The Tendiez Bar, meanwhile, serves a selection of wines, spirits, and cocktails to pamper your senses. For a bit of sun, head to The Lounge – a scenic rooftop pool bar and restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean. To start your day with zest, the choice has to be Syrah – a lovely warm space serving indulgent breakfasts in a chic ambience around the garden terrace.

The Sofitel Barcelona is also a popular venue for business events and conferences. It boasts no less than 12 dedicated meeting and event spaces with inviting décor and all the tech you need to make your event a success. Without a doubt, the hotel has mastered the art of blending design and sustainability, to satisfy the demands of discerning customers.