Vienna Bound

Definitely, my time in Salzburg was a fitting prelude to Austria’s capital which I reached by train in under three hours. What a dramatic arrival it was as I reached the Hotel Bristol (www.bristolvienna.com). I opened the shutters on the fourth floor to look across at the Opera House and straight down to its appreciative evening audience. Watching it all live outside on a giant screen that I was able to share from my balcony. My own box with a difference!

The hotel has been carefully restored to its former glory. Boasting the Duke of Windsor among its clientele. Wooden panelling and stained glass windows with distinctive jugendstil (Viennese Art Nouveau) floral patterns decorate the elegantly stylised rooms. Along with an elaborate staircase and a historic elevator with its padded leather seats. Suggesting both opulence and grandeur.

With the layout of the city centre designed with great efficiency, getting around was so simple for me. The hotel’s position bang in the middle made all my site-seeing walkable and spontaneous.

The Spanish Riding School

I find myself exploring the Hofburg Complex. Among the grand central palace with its courtyards proudly displaying the statues of its emperors, I found the Spanish Riding School. Aa a rule, a must for anyone visiting Vienna however short their trip. It’s set in a stunning baroque room with beautifully lit chandeliers and conducted to waltz and other classical Viennese music.

These stage performances are a sustained tradition and the result of years of dedication. The riders are in their ceremonial costumes wearing black bicorn hats with gold braid stripes. Coffee-coloured jackets with rows of brass buttons, pale leather gloves and long boots covering their knees. All complemented by saddles made elegant by their embroidered cloth. As for the horses, they perform their magical and graceful routine. I sensed the special relationship between man and animal of mutual loyalty and interdependence.

The Museum Quartier is close by and everything in it is very accessible. Scattered about are purple blocks acting as loungers that draw together those seeking rest and repose. Here is the Leopold Museum and the best place to see Austria’s two most celebrated artists, Klimt and Schiele. They effectively afforded their own permanent exhibitions with a floor each.