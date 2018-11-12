Cool Barcelona

As temperatures dip and the tsunami of visitors ebbs to a more manageable flow, the cultural calendar swings into action and the city takes on a more chilled vibe. Visit the A-Side sites while you can or skip to plan B and check out our hotlist of cool-season treats.

Autumn Leaves

Not all of Barcelona’s trees change colour but the ones at Parc de la Ciutadella put on a magnificent show as October turns into November. Take a picnic or rent a rowing boat on the lake and drift under a coppery canopy of foliage.

Gourmet Lunches

Barcelona’s groundbreaking gastronomy is threatening to outshine Gaudi’s modernism but sticky summer weather dulls the appetite. Come autumn, however, lingering lunches are back on the menu and they don’t come longer or more leisurely than at Enigma. Opened by Ferran and Albert Adrià last year, the tasting menu is a 3.5-hour, 40-course tour de force swathed in such secrecy that photographing the food is frowned upon. Guests enter by punching in a secret door code, proceed through a silvery maze of tasting rooms in small groups and aren’t told what they’re eating until they’ve tried it and guessed the ingredients. Parmesan spheres, goat belly with pomegranate, raspberry pods with dill and sour cream, and teppenyaki show cooking have been featured in clandestine Instagram pix. You’ll pay €220 for the experience but it’s an entertaining way to spend a Saturday afternoon, or any evening Tuesday to Saturday. www.enigmaconcept.es

All That Jazz

The annual Voll-Damm Jazz Festival is a great way to hear live music and discover some of Barcelona’s most beautiful buildings. Celebrating its 50th year, 12 iconic venues will be filled with the sounds of sax, trumpet and trombone. The programme runs throughout November with a few dates in December, attracting some of the biggest names in jazz and other genres. The November 16 concert with legendary flamenco guitarist Tomatito and Jerezano singer José Mercé at the Palau de la Musica should be a treat. www.jazz.barcelona

Calçotadas

November to April is the time to enjoy this traditional veggie barbecue when calçots are in season. Leek lookalikes with a sweeter taste, they’re char-grilled and served with a rich romesco sauce. You don’t have to travel far to enjoy this taste of the Catalan countryside as many city restaurants hold calçotada nights, accompanied with carne a la brasa to satisfy carnivores.

Movie Moments

Buff up on the best indie films at L’Alternitiva Film Festival. The 25th edition, from November 12-18, will showcase the latest shorts, feature films, animation and documentaries from Spain and overseas in city-wide screenings.

Festive Firas

Christmas markets, known as firas, are a big part of the Catalan Navidad. The Fira de Santa Llúcia which sets out its stalls in front of the cathedral at Plaça Nova from the end of November is a highlight. There are Christmas lights everywhere and Barcelona’s architecture looks even more amazing.

Caga Tiós

The Catalans have added their own seasonal spin with a Yule log called Caga Tió which you can buy at a fira and all over the city in December. That’s Sh*t Log in English (or, for more delicate sensibilities, Poop Log). Catalan children keep it warm under a blanket and feed it sweets so that, on Christmas Eve, it will ‘poop’ them back when sung to and given a good thrashing with a stick. The Catalans have a strange sense of humour, but then, a lot of them come from Barcelona…

WORDS BELINDA BECKETT