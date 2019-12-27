I trust this issue finds you in fine fettle as another new year gets underway. Let’s hope that 2020 ushers in the start of the Caring 20s, as both humanity and the planet sorely crave more love and compassion.

In this month’s you can learn why it could be a momentous year for local hero, Antonio Banderas. You can also relive the hedonistic years of the Roaring 20s, typified by flappers and the Charleston. For some decadent modern indulgence, test drive the resplendent Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, come with us on a visit to Parma, check into Sierra Nevada’s finest, El Lodge, and check out stunning haute couture from Marc Jacobs. In the kitchen, we profile 3 Michelin-Star chef, Dabiz Muñoz and review the design science of the kitchen appliance. Elsewhere, you can discover Ikkil Bay, the epitome of luxury in Estepona; Quinta Sardonia, one of the most venerated biodynamic wines in Spain; and the highly reputed Origen Asador in Marbella.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!