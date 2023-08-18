Boutique Hotel Expansion And Awards

The popular boutique hotel now counts on 10 new bungalows, each with an eclectic bohemian-chic décor and terraces overlooking the garden, providing the resort with a total of 20 rooms and 20 bungalows spread over more than 30,000m2 of scenic gardens. There are also two swimming pools, an exterior gymnasium with shading, a clothes boutique, and valet parking among a number of hotel amenities.

This year, Boho Club has been regaled with a number of prestigious awards. These include Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice, for being among an exclusive selection of 10 per cent of the world’s best hotels; the International Property Award in the category of Best Hotel Interior Design and Best European Hotel Interior Design, as well as being nominated in the category of Best Hotel Interior Design in the World that will take place in February 2024. Likewise, Boho Club has become a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, the largest independent global hotel brand, in its Lifestyle collection, which recognises the best destination hotels in the luxury segment positioned in spectacular locations.

Gastronomic Enticement By Diego Del Río

The Executive Chef of Boho Club, Diego del Río, is passionate about Mediterranean produce and Andalusian cuisine which he complements with international touches. For the summer menu, he has created a wide culinary offer that highlights revered provincial products like Andalusian tomatoes, Payoyo goat’s cheese, tuna from Cádiz, and avocados from Axarquia, combined with an array of quality ingredients in an assortment of mouth-watering gourmet preparations. The menu features textured meat and fish dishes, with plenty of salad and vegetarian options for lighter summer dining. Clients can select à la carte or opt for the Diego del Río tasting menu, which comprises a selection of eight courses with optional wine pairing. Responding to the culinary desires of its hotel clients, the restaurant also serves a diverse breakfast buffet and lunch each day in the garden, under shade.