Boho Club recently presented its stunning new garden terrace, the 10 new bungalows it has added to its accommodation options, as well as its new gastronomic proposal and summer leisure programme.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Of Boho Club
Bernie’S Pool Bar + Picnics
New this summer is the sushi bar proposal by chef, Luis Bandera, which includes a succulent selection of sashimi, nigiris, hosomakis, as well as some raw bar dishes, with handmade chocolate, mochis, matcha and seasonal tea. Diners can also have fun with a Boho Club picnic in the gardens, with wonderful views of La Concha. Including bohemian-style picnic staging, access to the hotel pool, courtesy valet parking, and use of hotel facilities, they are available to celebrate any occasion throughout the year upon request.
Extension Of The Garden Terrace And New Cocktails Zone
One of the great features at Boho Club is its wrap-around terrace. Trendy and atmospheric, this has just been amplified with a beautiful outdoor area designated for drinks and cocktails. The new space complements their leisure programme with Boho Elements, the entertainment proposal for summer nights in Marbella with themed shows of the four elements: earth, sea, fire, and air, that will rotate every week from Sunday to Wednesday. Revellers will be in their element too with parties featuring national and international DJs, including Baker, Tiago Dima, and Tess Fischer, in addition to the usual sessions by the two resident DJs, Linda Romanazzi and Moshem.
Boutique Hotel Expansion And Awards
The popular boutique hotel now counts on 10 new bungalows, each with an eclectic bohemian-chic décor and terraces overlooking the garden, providing the resort with a total of 20 rooms and 20 bungalows spread over more than 30,000m2 of scenic gardens. There are also two swimming pools, an exterior gymnasium with shading, a clothes boutique, and valet parking among a number of hotel amenities.
This year, Boho Club has been regaled with a number of prestigious awards. These include Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice, for being among an exclusive selection of 10 per cent of the world’s best hotels; the International Property Award in the category of Best Hotel Interior Design and Best European Hotel Interior Design, as well as being nominated in the category of Best Hotel Interior Design in the World that will take place in February 2024. Likewise, Boho Club has become a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, the largest independent global hotel brand, in its Lifestyle collection, which recognises the best destination hotels in the luxury segment positioned in spectacular locations.
Gastronomic Enticement By Diego Del Río
The Executive Chef of Boho Club, Diego del Río, is passionate about Mediterranean produce and Andalusian cuisine which he complements with international touches. For the summer menu, he has created a wide culinary offer that highlights revered provincial products like Andalusian tomatoes, Payoyo goat’s cheese, tuna from Cádiz, and avocados from Axarquia, combined with an array of quality ingredients in an assortment of mouth-watering gourmet preparations. The menu features textured meat and fish dishes, with plenty of salad and vegetarian options for lighter summer dining. Clients can select à la carte or opt for the Diego del Río tasting menu, which comprises a selection of eight courses with optional wine pairing. Responding to the culinary desires of its hotel clients, the restaurant also serves a diverse breakfast buffet and lunch each day in the garden, under shade.
Solera Andalusian Patio
Solera completes the gastronomic offer for the summer season at Boho Club. With a specific menu based on Mediterranean flavours, diners will be able to taste a variety of sharing dishes, enjoying tapas and live flamenco on certain evenings in a space decorated with multicoloured ceramics and potted plants that are typical of Andalucía.
Fine Wines And Creative Cocktails
The Boho Club sommelier, Richard Mena, has personally curated an emblematic wine list that includes more than 300 national and international references comprising wine, sparkling wine, and Champagne, with a nod to wines produced in Andalucía, and a collection of sakes to accompany the sushi available at Bernie’s. The cocktail menu, from head mixologist, Agustín Corral, delights the palate with a range of revitalising cocktails meticulously made with fresh ingredients and unique combinations to awaken the senses.
INFO
Boho Club, Lomas de Río Verde, Km 176, Marbella. Open every day for breakfast, lunch & dinner.
Tel: (+34) 952 157 222.
www.bohoclub.com