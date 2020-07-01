As we are all emerging from lockdown in some form or other, this month’s essential, returning to print for the first time since March, reflects the lighter mood shining on the days ahead.

We illuminate the way forward with a lead feature on light in its many forms, and we look at some wonderful waterfalls, known to frequently create their own rainbows and to convey a sense of wellbeing in their surrounds. Other great reads to look forward to this month include Ancient Space Travellers, Organic Architecture, and the Importance of Bees.

For those of us who would like to getaway for some relaxation within a relatively short drive from Marbella, don’t miss our focus on Rural Retreats, topped by a sojourn at the sublime Finca La Donaira, near to Ronda. For seclusion in a different setting, a visit to the Scottish Islands could be the perfect tonic. We also talk with CRIS&Kim, Marbella-based travel designers, who specialise in made-to-measure itineraries.

With summer upon us, don’t miss our stunning spreads on Andrés Sardá Swimwear, messing about in Zodiacs, and find out why older white wines are worth waiting for.

STAY COOL IN THE HEAT!