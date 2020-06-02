Welcome to our new hybrid issue for June. This month, we have sought to encapsulate what we are all going through as we engage with the ‘new normal’. You can read about how it is affecting us as individuals, how companies are coping, and what we should aspire to on a species level for our future survival in our three great lead features.

Turn up the intensity with adrenalin-pumping videos of extreme endeavours and marvel at the luxury of legendary limousines of yesteryear. We also bring you the sensual flowing lines of the greatest female architect, Zaha Hadid, and discover what impact COVID-19 is having on urban planning and our future home designs.

Following the recent outstanding new adaptation of Little Women, assess the multi-talents of Greta Gerwig, find out how Adsense operates on YouTube, and check out iconic fashion from Pedro del Hierro.

As we will inevitably continue to spend lots of time at home, with many of us now working from there, we suggest plenty of pursuits to fill your leisure time, from mainstream movies to nurturing nature documentaries, online music events, blockbuster reads set in our own backyard, and enticing video recipes from top chefs.