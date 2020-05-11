As I write this on Earth Day, 40 days into the quarantine here in Spain, things are looking better. The transmission rate has dropped below 1 and, with the number of new cases consistently falling, it looks like many establishments will be permitted to re-open over the coming weeks, particularly in Andalucía which is seen as a low-risk area. As the route to recovery will be cautious and gradual, we are still likely to spend a lot of time at home, and we hope you will make good use of it enjoying this month’s essential content.

In this issue, we bring you blockbuster movies and top streaming series to keep you entertained, podcasts that are addictive, bread-making machines for fresh home-cooked loaves, video coverage of chefs preparing enticing recipes, and activities to try out with your pets.

Check out our special features on Plagues Through History, Puerto Banús reaching its 50th Anniversary, and Champagne V Cava. Pininfarina launched 90 years ago this month and its enduring influence on automotive design, interior styling, and innovative architecture is inspirational. So too is a spectacular villa reformation in Las Torres de Marbella Club on the Golden Mile.

We discover what’s trending currently in Spain and further afield and, though we may not be able to travel right now, Madeira is one destination to aspire to visit.

Finally, don’t miss our principal article on Mindfulness Through the Quiet Storm, which perfectly encapsulates what we have all been going through and our hopes and aspirations for our fragile Earth.