Long Hot Summer! July 2018

Temperatures are finally soaring, in line with our circulation which reaches the lofty peaks of 25,000 copies during the summer months, with a fair proportion of these being placed in the rooms and suites of the Coast’s top hotels. When you have some time on your hands, take some respite from the heat and put yourself in the picture with essential, your Marbella magazine. This month’s issue is a bumper one indeed, full of creative content, guaranteed to entertain and inform.

Following June’s vertiginous report on Reaching for the Sky, we go one step further with a profile on Space Travel, which delineates what is possible, where and when. We also feature spacey architectural marvels comprising wonderful design concepts.

Come with us on a captivating visit to Estepona, home to vivid street art in the form of massive murals adorning the facades of large buildings, and find a haven of relaxation within the leafy confines of its Orchidarium. We also check in to the new-look Kempinski Hotel Bahía for some exclusive pampering and we enjoy a memorable lunch next door at Laguna Village’s Claro! Beach.

Don’t miss our preview of the Marina Sotogrande Classic Week which will be the focus for an important international sailing regatta, or our escapade involving the burning of some serious rubber courtesy of the new Chevrolet Corvette.

Finally, we look ahead to an enticing summer of live music coming to Starlite and we check out the long-awaited new release from Snow Patrol, Wildness, via an exclusive interview with members of the band.