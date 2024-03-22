Sevilla, the capital of Andalucía, is steeped in art, culture, and history, and it is no surprise that it is the third most visited city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona. With its sunny weather, Moorish Almohad and Gothic architecture, and myriad of restaurants, museums, theatres, and theme parks, it merits its reputation for being one of Spain’s most lively cities. Its impressive tourist figures (some 2.6 million people spend at least one night in this city) highlight a demand for premium accommodation – and a new haven of luxury, the five-star, Grand Luxury Casa Palacio Don Ramón, is ready to fulfil this need.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of Hotel Casa Palacio Don Ramón
The Don Ramón stands out for its high level of personalisation, as well as the sensorial experience it offers guests. Ensconced in one of Sevilla’s most emblematic buildings – the former Casa Palacio on Calle Trajano, in the very heart of the city – it is home to just 26 rooms with stunning design, layout, and features. The interiors are the work of famed studio, Alejandra Pombo, whose client list includes Vincci Hoteles, Can Tres Formentera, and Grupo Lateral. Culture inundates common spaces, which house works of art from the hotel’s own collection, as well as the private collection of Marisa C. de Azcárate (owner of Kaizen Hotels, an Andalusian hotel group that specialises in luxury tourism in historic, unique settings). With the opening of this new hotel, Kaizen is now present in the three cities that make up Western Andalucía’s ‘golden triangle’: Huelva, Cádiz, and Sevilla.
Extensive renovation was carried out on Casa Palacio, which boasts a rich historical and artistic heritage. High-end technology and sustainable practices were used to install acoustic and thermal insulation, closed water circuits, silent climatisation, multilayer Climalit glass, and radiant stone flooring. Kaizen Hotels’ passion for sustainability is evident in its use of aerothermal and geothermal (‘clean energy’) systems, which lower the hotel’s carbon footprint.
As you make your way through the Don Ramón, you encounter various cultures that have left an indelible mark on the city, from the Al-Ándalus era to New World Sevilla. Exquisite materials and details were used by local craftsmen to create everything from painted wallpaper to soft furnishing upholstery, tile work, metal bars, and the quaint balconies found in some of the accommodations.
The rooms are divided into three categories: Árabe (Arabic), Mozárabe (Mozarabic), and Nuevo Mundo (New World), each of which boasts a unique style. On the top floor, you will find two suites: Sevilla and Don Ramón, ideal for those seeking an extra-special (or extra-spacious) stay. Traditional and contemporary influences abound, with a view to offering guests the perfect blend of visual perfection and comfort.
The hotel has its own restaurant, which opens early in the morning and which serves hearty dishes made with local produce and techniques. It is open to guests and external diners alike and is known for its varied breakfast buffet (where you can tuck into freshly baked bread, Iberian fare, freshly-squeezed fruit juice, fresh fruit, and a wide array of hot dishes) as well as its à la carte menu.
Through the Hotel Casa Palacio Don Ramón, Grupo Kaizen has emphasised the important role played by historic homes and palaces in Andalucía’s heritage. The Group’s other projects (Hotel La Malvasía, El Rocío, in Almonte (Huelva) and Casa Palacio María Luisa 5* Grand Luxury (in Jerez de la Frontera) are in equally spectacular locations. The Group has invested heavily in research to give new life to buildings that are maximum exponents of the beauty of local historical architecture, and the result is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the soul.