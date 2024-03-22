The Don Ramón stands out for its high level of personalisation, as well as the sensorial experience it offers guests. Ensconced in one of Sevilla’s most emblematic buildings – the former Casa Palacio on Calle Trajano, in the very heart of the city – it is home to just 26 rooms with stunning design, layout, and features. The interiors are the work of famed studio, Alejandra Pombo, whose client list includes Vincci Hoteles, Can Tres Formentera, and Grupo Lateral. Culture inundates common spaces, which house works of art from the hotel’s own collection, as well as the private collection of Marisa C. de Azcárate (owner of Kaizen Hotels, an Andalusian hotel group that specialises in luxury tourism in historic, unique settings). With the opening of this new hotel, Kaizen is now present in the three cities that make up Western Andalucía’s ‘golden triangle’: Huelva, Cádiz, and Sevilla.

Extensive renovation was carried out on Casa Palacio, which boasts a rich historical and artistic heritage. High-end technology and sustainable practices were used to install acoustic and thermal insulation, closed water circuits, silent climatisation, multilayer Climalit glass, and radiant stone flooring. Kaizen Hotels’ passion for sustainability is evident in its use of aerothermal and geothermal (‘clean energy’) systems, which lower the hotel’s carbon footprint.

As you make your way through the Don Ramón, you encounter various cultures that have left an indelible mark on the city, from the Al-Ándalus era to New World Sevilla. Exquisite materials and details were used by local craftsmen to create everything from painted wallpaper to soft furnishing upholstery, tile work, metal bars, and the quaint balconies found in some of the accommodations.