We start our noble November edition with a review of the best Unesco World Heritage Sites newly inscribed this year – how many of them are you familiar with? In the month of Thanksgiving, come with us to New York for a memorable experience and, if celebration is on your agenda, check out the recently announced World’s Best Bar Awards.

Addressing an audience in public is something many people find difficult; as Mark Twain said, “There are two types of speakers: Those who get nervous and those who are liars.” If you are one of the many who struggle with this, then don’t miss our feature on how to perfect your performance from an expert in the field.

This month, we are also catching up with our favourite Cuban songstress, Yanela Brooks, discovering the majesty of the Maserati Levante, and being inspired by the recently opened Sholeh Abghari Art Gallery in Marbella.

Enjoy these together with many other essential items and see you next month with our special Christmas edition!