Welcome to sweet September, one of the nicest month’s of the year here in Marbella! To help you enjoy it to the max, we bring you an issue packed with essential content.

We jump on a long haul to Easter Island after discovering that the huge heads actually extend underground with giant bodies. We also hop across the Med to Tétouan, courtesy of a new direct flight-service from Málaga, and we discover why the Hotel Vincci Selección Posada del Patio is consistently winning awards.

Life in the fast lane this month pays homage to the new Ferrari F8 Tributo. We also commemorate the centenary of Bentley, the luxury marque having celebrated its 100th anniversary on July 10th.

If you haven’t been to the re-modelled Men’s Fashion Concourse at El Corte Inglés Costa Marbella, make a point of going soon – it is very inspiring. Other things to look out for this September include the Senior Masters Cup at Puente Romano’s Tennis Club and Chicnic at Finca La Concepción.

Elsewhere, find out how luxury print media such as this very magazine you are holding is becoming more relevant in terms of providing a qualitative marketing response. As well, read about the comeback of the vinyl LP, which is great news for those of us who still have a working turntable.

Finally, don’t miss the great dining options reviewed in these pages, El Chiringuito at Puente Romano, and Maison Lú on Marbella’s Golden Mile, and find out why the wines from Chivite are making waves around the world.