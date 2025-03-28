Words Subhasish Chakraborty, Photography Subhasish Chakraborty + Shutterstock
History & Culture
Singapore, a vibrant city-state and island country in Southeast Asia, has a rich tapestry of history and culture that dates back centuries. Initially a humble fishing village inhabited by indigenous Malays and known by its ancient name, Temasek, Singapore’s modern narrative began in 1819. This was when Sir Stamford Raffles established it as a British trading post. Its strategic location at the crossroads of major maritime routes quickly transformed it into a significant international trading hub.
Singapore is the smallest country by surface area in Southeast Asia. It is one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in, with the highest global GDP rankings (PPP adjusted). The Singapore skyline itself is awe-inspiring, with countless tall skyscraper buildings that give it its worldwide recognition.
The cultural diversity of the island is largely due to successive waves of immigration from various parts of Asia, including China, India, and the Malay Archipelago. These communities brought their traditions, languages, and cuisines, creating a multicultural society that is both complex and harmonious. Today, this blend is evident in Singapore’s four official languages: English, Malay, Mandarin, and Tamil, with English serving as the lingua franca that bridges the diverse ethnic groups.
Singapore’s culture is also reflected in its festivals and food. The country celebrates Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Hari Raya Puasa, and Christmas with great fervour, showcasing its multicultural makeup. Food, in particular, is a cornerstone of its cultural identity, with hawker centres and food courts offering a myriad of dishes like laksa, chicken rice, and satay, representing various ethnic influences.
Post-independence in 1965, under the leadership of its founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore rapidly developed from a low-income country to a high-income economy, emphasising education, healthcare, and housing. This transformation is a critical part of its cultural narrative today, reflecting a nation that values social progress, innovation, and multicultural harmony. The blend of historical legacy with modernity and a continual push towards innovation makes Singapore’s culture unique and dynamic.
A Nation Of Firsts
As a highly developed nation, Singapore has many ‘firsts’ to its credit – the fastest Internet connectivity, lowest corruption levels, and the lowest infant mortality. Yet, the fact of the matter is that this nation has one of the highest population densities in the world! However, what is worth emulating from the Singaporean model is its sense of ingenuity when it comes to making full use of the limited land resources available, with provisions for exclusive green spaces and dedicated urban recreational centres.
This island nation/city state may be small in size (720 Km2) but make no mistake, it does pack a punch, vis-À-vis it’s vantage location, with one of the world’s largest seaports and a bustling aviation hub with more than 100 airlines operating out of Changi International Airport. Singapore Airlines, the flag carrier of this island nation is a 5-Star airline and a Star Alliance member, which many reckon is also the world’s best carrier.
Time For Tea
Despite being small, Singapore is a much-admired country for business and commerce. In terms of ease of doing business and favourable indicators like political stability and infrastructure availability, the island nation is a perennial favourite with business barons and tech companies. The Government of Singapore through its policy of levying low corporate taxes and granting tax incentives has been successful in luring big ticket investments into the island nation.
In their eagerness to explore Singapore’s iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands, Pinnacle at Duxton, Raffles Hotel, Singapore Flyer, Singapore Art Museum and the neighbourhoods like Little India, China Town, Kampong Glam, and Tiong Bahru, visitors often overlook the island nation’s obsession with Tea.
Yes, Singaporeans are connoisseurs of tea. Nothing cheers them up more than a nice cuppa. This cosy tea culture is influenced by Singapore’s migrant Chinese and Indian communities. The fact that it was once a British colony has resulted in the concept of indulging in ‘Afternoon tea’ remaining popular with Singaporeans to date. Traditional tea houses are popularly referred to as Kopitiams, which are usually buzzing with activity.
As someone who was born and raised in Assam – one of the world’s most densely cultivated tea regions, where some of the world’s best tea is produced – I can vouch that an average Singaporean’s appreciation for fine tea leaves is remarkable.
Lately, the concept of Bubble Tea Shops has gained tremendous popularity. The manner in which varieties of Black and Oolong tea are assembled and blended, giving the brew a unique flavour, is worth indulging in.
Apart from the traditional Kopitiams, Singapore has numerous high-end tea salons. Luxury hotels like Goodwood Park, Ritz-Carlton, and Shangri-la offer incredible choices.
One of Singapore’s iconic landmark hotels, Raffles is renowned the world over for its Classic Afternoon Tea in the Grand Lobby, where tea connoisseurs indulge in high quality tea in a truly extraordinary Victorian setting. A good idea is to purchase signature Raffles tea boxes as souvenirs, and they have many varieties – Raffles Assam Loose Tea, Nuwara Eliya Loose Tea, Green Tea, all beautifully packaged in tin boxes!
As a keen tea aficionado, I for one would highly recommend a visit to Hotel Conrad’s Tea Lounge located at 2 Temasek Boulevard, where the focus is on recreating the good old British sophistication with Asian exuberance. From seasonal delicacies to a wide variety of sandwiches to go with, the Conrad Tea Lounge makes your Singapore inspired afternoon high tea experience truly rewarding.
First time visitors should ideally devote four or five days to exploring the varied charms of Singapore and neighbourhoods like China Town, Little India, Kampong Glam, and Tiong Bahru, all of which are guaranteed to instil lifelong memories.
To ensure a hassle-free and immersive tourism experience, visitors to Singapore are advised to make use of the services of a knowledgeable guide. The STB (Singapore Tourism Board) offers the services of guides on demand.
Civic District
This used to be the colonial headquarters of British administered Singapore and is ubiquitous by its quintessential art galleries and museums. The National Gallery showcases the world’s largest collection of Southeast Asian art. Other landmarks worth visiting are the Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum, and Peranakan Museum.
Little India
As its name suggests, Little India is all things Indian and is easily one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods of Singapore where the spirit of India comes alive in a riot of colours, especially during the festive seasons. What a joy it is to be here during Diwali – the festival of Lights!
Try to embark on a Walking Tour of Little India conducted by Culture Curious, www.culturecurious.biz/singapore The groups are small in size and the guides are extremely knowledgeable as they take visitors on a journey of discovery through the Tan Teng Niah House, the Sri Veeramakaliamman, Serangoon Road and beyond. The best part of the tour is savouring Indian street food.
China Town
The Chinese were the first of the migrant settlers in Singapore and they have contributed immensely both culturally and commercially towards making Singapore one of the world’s best city states.
As you amble leisurely through the bustling alleyways of China Town, the sight of Thian Hock Keng, which is Singapore’s oldest Chinese temple, compels you to stop by and admire.
There is also the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum in China Town. This temple is an architectural marvel and one of the finest examples of Buddhist Mandala and Tang Dynasty architecture. Here, Lord Buddha’s left canine tooth is preserved in a golden stupa.
For authentic Chinese culinary specialities, drop into Bee Cheng Hiang or Kele. The latter serves the best Pineapple Tarts in the whole of Singapore.
Marina Bay
This is Singapore’s signature glitz and glamour zone. The iconic Merlion Park is easily one of Singapore’s most preferred selfie zones. Its iconic statue, which is half fish and half lion is symbolic of Singapore’s past as a fishing village with the head of the lion representing the resurgent Singapore of today.
The Esplanade area stands out for its distinct architecture and is the Party Zone of Singapore, replete with Michelin-starred restaurants and high end bars.
The Singapore Flyer (165 meters) is Asia’s largest observation wheel and offers breathtaking views of the city scape.
Sentosa
This is sunny Singapore at its best: Harry Potter Magic, Under Water Wonders, Aqua Park, Sky Park Bungee Jumping, Rainforest by Night… making Sentosa a thrilling hotspot. Here you will find the LEGO certified store and the very best of Hershey’s chocolate collections: Kisses, Twizzlers, Resse’s and what have you…
Hotels that Resonate with Luxury
The hospitality landscape of Singapore is literally a treasure trove of all that is gracious, elegant, and charming. They range from neo-classical residences to modern day skyscraper-type hotels. with living walls, there’s much to admire in the luxury accommodation stakes. These hotels are destinations in themselves and some of them have a rich heritage, which is worth indulging in.
A list of Singapore’s most famous hotels to stay at.
Raffles
Located strategically at No. 1 Beach Road and renowned for its old-world charm and period architecture. This is an iconic hotel, which dates back to 1887.
The Outpost Hotel Sentosa
Located on a vantage hilltop offering mesmerising views of the Singapore Strait. The award-winning Spa is one of the best in Singapore and it offers a bewildering array of cuisines to savour.
OasiA
Located at 190 Orchard Boulevard. A Four Seasons Group Hotel, bang in the city centre. An urban oasis with regally designed suites and an eclectic mix of gastronomic delights to indulge in.
Park Royal on Pickering
Located at 3 Upper Pickering Street. A family-friendly hotel with outdoor swimming pool and high-end amenities.
The Fullerton
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore was launched in 2001 and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore opened in 2010. The hotels are centrally located in the heart of Singapore’s Civic District.
St Regis
Located at 29 Tanglin Road in downtown Singapore. This outstanding hotel has Asia’s finest private art collection. The hotels 299 rooms and suites ooze with luxurious splendour – crystal chandeliers, original art pieces, and carefully designed fabrics.