Well & Come Hotel Opens in Málaga

The Barcelona-based hotel chain Well & Come, known for its welcoming family vibe, has opened its second hotel in Málaga, with a unique aim: that of being not only a home to its guests but also a space that welcomes all Malagueños and visitors to the city. A space that is quickly becoming a trendy meeting point is the hotel’s terrace, where the chic and sociable meet to sip on a cocktail while watching the sunset.

The Well & Come group couldn’t have chosen a more beautiful spot to open a boutique hotel. Its newest ‘home away from home’ is situated on the famed Calle Madre de Dios 19, which is a one-minute walk from the Teatro de Cervantes. The hotel has 49 rooms, as well as a spa and wellness zone, a rooftop pool, and private parking. Its al fresco terrace opens daily from 7pm to 11:30pm, enticing locals with excellent music, drinks, and views of the Málaga skyline. It is also home to a bar, cafeteria, and 24-hour gym. As is to be expected, guests enjoy free WiFi access in rooms and common areas.

The hotel’s launch was attended by the Málaga Tourism councillor, Jacobo Florido, as well as family members who own the hotel. The hotel group was founded by the García Daza family, a third-generation team with a solid trajectory in the hotel sector. Its first city hotel opened its doors in Barcelona in 2016, also with a small number of rooms (just 44). It is precisely the ‘boutique’ nature of these establishments that enables the group to deliver the attention to detail, service, and experiences expected by discerning clients.