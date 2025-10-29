Well & Come Hotel Opens in Málaga

The city of Málaga is now home to a brand-new four-star hotel with a lively terrace that is open to the public and an artistic, appealing design style. Discover what you can expect when you book a room at the Well & Come Málaga.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Well & Come Hotel
The Barcelona-based hotel chain Well & Come, known for its welcoming family vibe, has opened its second hotel in Málaga, with a unique aim: that of being not only a home to its guests but also a space that welcomes all Malagueños and visitors to the city. A space that is quickly becoming a trendy meeting point is the hotel’s terrace, where the chic and sociable meet to sip on a cocktail while watching the sunset.
The Well & Come group couldn’t have chosen a more beautiful spot to open a boutique hotel. Its newest ‘home away from home’ is situated on the famed Calle Madre de Dios 19, which is a one-minute walk from the Teatro de Cervantes. The hotel has 49 rooms, as well as a spa and wellness zone, a rooftop pool, and private parking. Its al fresco terrace opens daily from 7pm to 11:30pm, enticing locals with excellent music, drinks, and views of the Málaga skyline. It is also home to a bar, cafeteria, and 24-hour gym. As is to be expected, guests enjoy free WiFi access in rooms and common areas.
The hotel’s launch was attended by the Málaga Tourism councillor, Jacobo Florido, as well as family members who own the hotel. The hotel group was founded by the García Daza family, a third-generation team with a solid trajectory in the hotel sector. Its first city hotel opened its doors in Barcelona in 2016, also with a small number of rooms (just 44). It is precisely the ‘boutique’ nature of these establishments that enables the group to deliver the attention to detail, service, and experiences expected by discerning clients.
The Well & Come Hotel group is deeply committed to art. Over decades, they have forged a large collection comprising work by renowned Spanish artists. The new Málaga hotel features many beautiful works painted by Atachi Daza. Her artistic vision is present in every corner, and her work lends warmth and beauty to the spaces. The stunning interiors, meanwhile, have been designed by the artist’s daughter Lorena García Daza, who has chosen a warm, personal, Mediterranean style for this project. The hotel’s architect is none other than Oscar Agudo, who specialises in bioclimatic, efficient design. His work on the renovation of the vestibule and common areas of Calle Mauricio Moro Pareto 2, in Málaga, garnered him the Premio Málaga de Arquitectura (The Málaga Architecture Prize).
Rooms range from a standard double (with a Queen-sized bed or two singles, Egyptian cotton sheets, a smart TV, and a view of the pretty interior patio) to family rooms (ideal for families and friends). The jewel in the crown is El Palomar, a room located on the hotel’s top floor. The latter has a King-sized bed or twin beds, a chic, oval-shaped free-standing tub, and a skylight. The rooms are designed in a modern, cosy style, with wooden features and neutral tones like cream, brown, and beige predominating. All rooms come with cotton robes, a free minibar, and VIP amenities such as the hotel’s own branded shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, and bath salts.
Well & Come follows a selective growth model, choosing locations carefully and prioritising quality over quantity. Its hotels are characterised by organic décor, the use of noble materials, attention to detail, and personalised service. The García Daza family is exploring new locations both in the province of Málaga and in other major cities in Spain and Portugal, prioritising zones with their own identity and cultural and touristic appeal.
During the launch, the managers explained that they selected Málaga for their most recent hotel because it is excelling in terms of its cultural, economic, and tourism offerings. “Málaga has a soul, it has a present, and it has a future. That’s why we chose it,” say the owners. “Its culture, quality of life, and welcoming spirit fit perfectly with what Well & Come wants to convey.”