Nacho Pérez Valero: Hotel IPV Palace & Spa

Around three years ago, the IPV’s CEO, Nacho Pérez Valero, took the reins of the hotel from his father, Ignacio Pérez Rodríguez, a promoter who launched the IPV Palace & Spa brand in 2011. At that time, Nacho was just 15, but his father saw his potential as a leader. Nacho’s family owned a hotel group, and he grew up around hotels, but he also had an entrepreneurial fire burning within him. In his late teens and early 20s, while his father was at the helm of the IPV, Nacho immersed himself in event organisation, honing his planning and execution skills. He also worked in PR, dealing with diverse groups and managing dynamic teams. He additionally founded a men’s fashion brand, BVMPERS, which sharpened his creativity and business savvy.

His entrepreneurial experiences taught him to love challenges and aim for continuous improvement. And that’s a good thing, considering he was only in his mid-20s when he took control of the IPV owing to unforeseen circumstances. It was earlier than he had expected, but he faced his new mission with aplomb. “When I took over, I had two choices: I could either leave things as they were – since business was doing well – or think about how to move the hotel forward. I chose the latter approach, since any business that doesn’t evolve is doomed to failure.”

His first step was to immerse himself fully in the business to understand its inner workings. “In my first year, I was actively involved in all departments and discussions. I was ready to question whether we were doing things the best way possible.” The result was a business plan based on five pillars. The first involved creating a new staff structure and professionalising the team, ensuring that everyone had optimal opportunities for training and development. The second was digitalisation – improving hotel management through technology and providing a more personalised guest experience. The IPV implemented various software solutions that took it to a far more sophisticated level, centred on management, marketing, and customer service.

The set of tools selected by Nacho and his team includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Property Management System (PMS) software, as well as resource planning tools. The result is a robust system that can adapt to additional software solutions and other business models. For instance, one of Nacho’s plans for the future is to expand into real estate. The IPV’s current digital infrastructure can easily be leveraged to support Nacho’s growth in this new direction. He says, “In the past, the hotel didn’t have a virtual check-in service. Thanks to our new PMS software, it does,” adding, “We will be embarking on our second digitalisation phase in 2026, focusing our efforts on going 100 per cent digital.”