Nacho Pérez Valero: Hotel IPV Palace & Spa

Throughout the approximately 25 years I’ve been living on the Coast, one hotel has always captured my attention, owing to its striking architecture and inimitable location, right on the Fuengirola beachfront, overlooking the stunning Sohail Castle. Driving from Marbella, just as the A-7 gently curves into Fuengirola, the IPV stands proud, soothing one’s gaze with its light, earthy hue and stately appearance. This four-star hotel has 285 rooms, most of which offer sea views. Having visited the hotel recently, I can attest to its enviable proximity to the beach and to the warm, professional ambience, where the staff is highly attentive to guests’ needs.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Hotel IPV Palace & Spa
Around three years ago, the IPV’s CEO, Nacho Pérez Valero, took the reins of the hotel from his father, Ignacio Pérez Rodríguez, a promoter who launched the IPV Palace & Spa brand in 2011. At that time, Nacho was just 15, but his father saw his potential as a leader. Nacho’s family owned a hotel group, and he grew up around hotels, but he also had an entrepreneurial fire burning within him. In his late teens and early 20s, while his father was at the helm of the IPV, Nacho immersed himself in event organisation, honing his planning and execution skills. He also worked in PR, dealing with diverse groups and managing dynamic teams. He additionally founded a men’s fashion brand, BVMPERS, which sharpened his creativity and business savvy.
His entrepreneurial experiences taught him to love challenges and aim for continuous improvement. And that’s a good thing, considering he was only in his mid-20s when he took control of the IPV owing to unforeseen circumstances. It was earlier than he had expected, but he faced his new mission with aplomb. “When I took over, I had two choices: I could either leave things as they were – since business was doing well – or think about how to move the hotel forward. I chose the latter approach, since any business that doesn’t evolve is doomed to failure.”
His first step was to immerse himself fully in the business to understand its inner workings. “In my first year, I was actively involved in all departments and discussions. I was ready to question whether we were doing things the best way possible.” The result was a business plan based on five pillars. The first involved creating a new staff structure and professionalising the team, ensuring that everyone had optimal opportunities for training and development. The second was digitalisation – improving hotel management through technology and providing a more personalised guest experience. The IPV implemented various software solutions that took it to a far more sophisticated level, centred on management, marketing, and customer service.
The set of tools selected by Nacho and his team includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Property Management System (PMS) software, as well as resource planning tools. The result is a robust system that can adapt to additional software solutions and other business models. For instance, one of Nacho’s plans for the future is to expand into real estate. The IPV’s current digital infrastructure can easily be leveraged to support Nacho’s growth in this new direction. He says, “In the past, the hotel didn’t have a virtual check-in service. Thanks to our new PMS software, it does,” adding, “We will be embarking on our second digitalisation phase in 2026, focusing our efforts on going 100 per cent digital.”
The third pillar was the establishment of a corporate culture built on hiring a diverse, highly experienced, and talented team of professionals. “I want to be surrounded by people who have more specialised knowledge and experience than I do. Our corporate culture is characterised by continuous communication. We solve problems together, and everyone knows the goals, roles, and procedures. I prioritised the creation of new departments and the hiring of key professionals.”
The fourth pillar of Nacho’s vision is that of renovation. “In 20 years, the IPV had never been renovated. We have spent around half a million euros each year on improvements, making for a total of €1.5 million so far, and we will be renovating the hotel more extensively in 2026.”
The fifth pillar is centred on marketing – in particular, rebranding the hotel (formerly known as the Beatriz Palace) and raising awareness of all it has to offer, particularly in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). “We have ample MICE spaces with sea views and natural light, and we have invested in the establishment of a WiFi network, as well as in new fixtures, furniture, and even crockery, to add a touch of prestige to events and celebrations.”
Nacho highlights the IPV’s gastronomic efforts, including the Italian restaurant La Credenza, whose branding and menu the team is currently developing. Another restaurant, La Taurina Bar, is a traditional Spanish establishment, where guests can enjoy classic Spanish tapas. Guests and visitors can also dine at the Beach Club in the summer, or tuck into a buffet all year round at the Doña Lola restaurant.
Not to be forgotten is the spa, with its updated facilities. Its hydrothermal circuit includes a dynamic pool equipped with various underwater massages, a swan neck, a waterfall, and a Jacuzzi; an ice fountain, and an exclusive dry area with a sauna and a hammam. There is an impressive menu of facial and body treatments, including massages, ocean rituals, and high-tech treatments such as pressotherapy, the LED light therapy facial mask, facial radiofrequency treatment, and body-slimming ultrasound cavitation.
Nacho Pérez Valero represents the zeitgeist of modern leadership. His creativity, innovation, and drive mean the businesses he runs will never get stuck in their ways. For the young CEO, an excellent company is based on a great team, top technology, and an openness to new ideas. We foresee a bright future for him, his team, and the IPV Palace Hotel & Spa.