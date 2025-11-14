The Art of Boston Living

When the Weather Turns

On a rainy day, museums like the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Children’s Museum, and the Harvard Museum of Natural History make for the perfect itinerary. Even the Museum of Ice Cream or a tour of the Old State House – the first US State House – can be ideal additions between delicious meals and sporadic winds. While you could choose to stroll down the red-brick Freedom Trail, it’s recommended to do so on a sunny, or at least dry, day.

The Freedom Trail has become one of my favourite aspects of living in Boston. Starting at Boston Common, the larger park next to America’s first public park, the Public Garden, it spans four kilometres, winding between cemeteries where founding fathers lie, and ends at the USS Constitution, a famous naval ship now serving as a museum.

Beyond the vast historical points along the trail – which is by no means a nature hike – I have come to find a good mantra in the city: if you stumble out of a bar and land on the Freedom Trail, you’ve found a good one. Favourites like the 21st Amendment and JJ Foley’s, highly rated for its Guinness annually, are Boston classics visited by locals and tourists alike.

The Green Dragon and Bell in Hand have the special flair of Founding Fathers’ portraits lining their interiors, ensuring you never tire of looking round the room. In how many bars in your city can you say you’ve had a drink with George Washington or Thomas Jefferson?

A Revolutionary Spirit

In 1776, Boston was at the forefront of the thirteen colonies seceding from the British Empire. With the help of European nations equally opposed to Great Britain, and with the support of countless brave souls, America took its first breath on free soil. It has been breathing ever since, through wars and turmoil, and throughout it all has grown to absorb a certain mixed culture that is incomparable to other places in the United States.

A tourist might be quick to say Boston is simply a smaller New York City. They would be wrong. And never say that aloud – unless you want a Patriots fan holding an iced Dunkin’ coffee to yell specific Boston insults at you in Southie.