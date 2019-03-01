Welcome to our 235th edition of essential– it’s incredible to realise that, 20 years ago this month, we were setting up in our new offices on the Golden Mile and preparing for the magazine’s launch in May!

Over the years, many people have asked us how we manage to maintain such a diverse and reader-friendly platform of topical editorial. The simplest answer is by planning ahead, brainstorming, and continually coming up with content that we ourselves are committed to exploring.

This issue is no exception, with a wealth of articles coming your way in these pages. We start with a visit to magnificent Vienna, a culture-seekers paradise, and we view some of the famous street art that is seriously giving vitality to all manner of international locations.

We also feature iconic brand Dyson, take a spin in the new Jaguar I-Pace, and check out some tech gadgets for health and fitness. Here at essential, one of our favourite actors is Ethan Hawke (who can forget his incredibly natural performances in the Before trilogy?) and we review his career and savvy choice of roles selected.

Finally, indulge in the Korean cuisine boom with us and savour some remarkable wines courtesy of La Rioja Alta.