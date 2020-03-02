Spring is in the air, bringing longer days, more sunshine and a riot of colour coming our way. The March edition is full of life too with something for everyone to like in these pages.

We get ready to party at some of the world’s top festivals, hop aboard Aston Martin’s astounding new DBX SUV, and check in to Sevilla’s outstanding Barceló Hotel.

In entertainment, we bring you The Netflix Phenomenon and profiles on Taylor Swift and Florence Pugh. We also report on the thought-provoking documentary, The Game Changers.

For culture, don’t miss our preview of this month’s Art on a Postcard and retrospective on Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Art & Crafts Movement.

Locally, we review the stalwart success of top local real estate agency Panorama, which turns 50 this month. We talk with Janus Nielsen, the boss of high-flying Anytech365 which is also the principal sponsor of the Marbella Tennis Open. Binck Bank Marbella’s Director, Kaspar Huijsman, informs us about their merger with Saxo Bank, and Martin Tye presents his new green energy company, Mariposa Energia.

Finally, join us in savouring gastronomic delicacies at Savor, magnificent morsels at Magna Café, and bodacious creations at Boho Club, courtesy of Diego del Río.