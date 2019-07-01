Ralph Waldo Emerson neatly summed it up: “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” Summer is a time to savour, to relax, and to enjoy the outdoors lifestyle.

To help get you in the right mood, we bring you an issue full of warmth and vitality, setting the scene with our main features on the Coast’s Top Beach Clubs, Summer in a Glass, Essential Beach Cars, and Summer Fashion from Accessorize.

We also set off on a world cruise, check into the magnificent Jumeirah Port Soller, spend some time roaming around the Algarve, and restore our mojo with Tangerine Retreats.

Elsewhere in these pages, we burn some serious rubber with the new McLaren 600LT, the fastest, most powerful and most extreme – yet road legal – sports series ever! We also review the moon landings (did they actually happen?) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary. People wise, we profile alternative artist, Halsey, the new Spider Man persona, Tom Holland, and we admire the stance being taken by Greta Thunberg who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize – her coherent, lucid warnings have garnered her a huge following among her generation.

Finally, we suggest some beachfront dining at two of the best to be found: Ocean Club at Puerto Banús and La Plage Casanis in Elviria.