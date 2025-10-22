Fly Me To… The Azores

Experiences

Those who have tasted it say the flavour is unique – uniquely good! If you want more of that volcanic goodness, visit the Terra Nostra botanical garden and take a dip in a geothermal swimming pool or visit one of Europe’s few tea plantations. When all that country trekking is done, there’s always historic Ponta Delgada to explore. It’s Portugal with a touch of Ireland thrown in. If you have the time to go island hopping, Corvo, the ‘Mountain Island’, is one of the best places in the world to spot whales and dolphins, while the island of Terceira offers all kinds of volcanic experiences, including the chance to walk into a lava tube with stalactites and an underground lake.

You will be similarly bewitched by the breathtaking beauty of Faial, the ‘Flower Island’, with its paradisiacal green valleys, lakes, and successive waterfalls that produce the kind of natural pools you see in ads. Yes, this is an idyllic part of the world, but not one that will attract purely hedonistic beach or resort hotel tourists. The Azores were made for those who love nature, hiking, exploring an authentic place, experiencing its culture, and tasting its cuisine. While you’re here, feast on hearty Portuguese meat or fish dishes complemented by the fruit and vegetables that grow in this fertile soil, explore the peaceful villages, the cobbled streets of pristine historic towns such as Ponta Delgada and Angra do Heroismo, or if you’re visiting towards the end of April, experience the unique sobriety of the Cult of the Holy Spirit celebrations, whose pretty little chapels are dotted across the islands.

The Azores are not a tourist destination, they are an adventure, whether you touch down in an aeroplane, sail halfway across the Atlantic to get here, or hop between its islands. You’ll see nature that will take your breath away, breathe fresh air, eat natural food, and come to enjoy the peaceful, chilled vibe that characterises life far away from the pressure cookers of mainland Europe. In short, it’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature and charge the batteries.