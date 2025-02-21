A Glimpse Into History

Porto’s story dates back to pre-Roman times, with its name derived from ‘Portus Cale’, which later influenced the name of the entire country, Portugal. During the Roman era, the settlement was an important commercial hub, a legacy that has persisted throughout the centuries. In the Middle Ages, with its strategic location on the Douro River estuary, close to the Atlantic Ocean, Porto flourished as a centre for trade and shipbuilding, laying the foundation for its maritime heritage.

The city’s significance grew during the Age of Exploration, when Portuguese explorers set sail to discover new worlds. Porto’s close ties with England, dating back to the Methuen Treaty of 1703, also played a pivotal role in shaping its economy and culture, especially through the export of its famed Port wine. Today, Porto is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated for its well-preserved historic centre, which reflects centuries of architectural and cultural evolution.

Traditions And Culture

Porto’s traditions are deeply rooted in its rich and colourful past, offering a vibrant window into the soul of the city. One of the most iconic events is the São João Festival, celebrated every June 23rd. This lively tradition fills the streets with music, dancing, and fireworks, as locals partake in quirky customs like tapping each other with plastic hammers and releasing illuminated paper lanterns into the night sky. Bonfires and street barbecues, where sardines are grilled to perfection, bring people together, filling the air with a sense of camaraderie and celebration.