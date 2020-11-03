Contrasts on the Table

Villeroy & Boch’s current NewMoon collection plays on contrasts, leaving a curious impression with its asymmetrical crescent-shaped design on premium gloss glazed porcelain. When combined with Manufacture Rock matte black products, the texture differences become truly highlighted. NewMoon has a smooth surface, while the roughness of the Manufacture Rock surface provides the opposite sensation.

The combination of Manufacture Rock in black and Manufacture Rock in white is the ideal choice to achieve a charming visual contrast. The new square and rectangular plates and trays are another feast for the eyes. Manufacture Collier also offers matching vases and bowls in different sizes. The matte surface accentuates the black and white look, but also creates a bold contrast to the shiny NewMoon porcelain.