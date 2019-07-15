Carvoeiro

Where to Stay

As with Vilamoura, there is a great Tivoli hotel based on a cliff’s edge in Vale de Covo in Carvoeiro, providing very impressive views of the ocean and a cosy cove below. Having recently undergone a five-month extensive refurbishment, this resort boasts a high standard of luxury with exceptional five star service. The hotel has three restaurants onsite, with mesmerising views particularly from the Med Food and Wine restaurant, which specialises in seafood dishes inspired by the Atlantic Ocean below.

The on-site spa will assist in the unwinding process, which will come naturally to most staying in this peaceful little town. Guests can enjoy a sauna, steam room and indoor pool within, as well as a fitness suite with all the latest equipment.

Where to Eat

For beautiful views over the nearby Carvoeiro beach, visit Tia Ilda’s restaurant for some superb fresh fish. Reserve a table upstairs in advance to take advantage of the ocean views, as these are the first tables to go. Although fish is their specialty, there is something for everyone at this restaurant, including pasta, pizza and various cuts of succulent meats.

Vista Restaurante has been awarded one of Tripadvisor’s Certificates of Excellence for the last three years, and it is easy to see why. Vista prides itself in the exceptional presentation of mouth-watering Portuguese and Mediterranean dishes. This Michelin star haven is run by chef João Oliveira, who aims to awaken our five senses through his dishes, balancing flavours and aromas of natural ingredients to deliver some seriously tempting cuisine. Tasting menus can be accompanied by a wine pairing menu, a selection of wines that have been carefully chosen to enhance your meal.

Things to Do

Of the town’s highlights is the famous Praia de Carvoeiro beach, which was awarded Best Beach in Europe last year. Spending an afternoon relaxing by the sea in this quiet fishing village is the ideal antidote for anyone who has had a stressful week at work and needs to unwind.

Once you have de-stressed, hop on board a boat excursion to another of the Algarve’s gems, the Benagil Caves. Exploring the caves could not be easier, as due to their popularity, there are many trips available ensuring you can get there safely. It is not recommended to swim there from the nearby Benagil Beach, as the currents in the area are very strong, not to mention that the number of boats entering and leaving and entering the cave will not make for a pleasant dip.

This cave is very different, in that it has a sunroof as it were, providing natural light into what would otherwise be a chilly and dark cavern, so come and enjoy the views and the luscious sand within. There is also the option to try some SUP (Stand Up Paddle) around the cave to enhance the experience.

Alternative water activities can be enjoyed closer to the shore, with surfing being a popular sport in the area. Those willing to give it a try can head to Portimão Surf School, where you can purchase a package of three lessons for €90. Put into practice some key skills, which you can take back to Spain with you.

Another interesting option is to visit local handicraft shops where you can enjoy making pottery. These act as great souvenirs to take back to the family! Pottery is very popular in the Algarve, but for a supreme service, head to Porches Pottery, where the helpful owners can make you whatever it is you want from their very own kiln in store, all at very affordable prices.

Trekers should bring their best hiking boots to try the Sete Vales Suspensos route near Carvoeiro, known in English as the Seven Hanging Valleys. You can start the walk by Praia do Vale de Centeanes or Praia da Marinha to enjoy the 11.5km scenic route, which is the best way to appreciate the beautiful coastline in the area. You will notice arches and caves along the way that are a result of many years of corrosion caused by the ocean below. Allow five hours to complete the walk, which will give plenty of time to stop and admire the beautiful views and take photos. One of the highlights along the way is Alfanzina’s Lighthouse, which has stood tall guiding ships for almost 100 years. Should you like a tour inside, note that the lighthouse is only open to the public every Wednesday from 2pm – 5pm.

Those on holiday with the kids will enjoy a day trip to Slide and Splash, a fun-packed waterpark with plenty to keep your little ones or teens busy. The concierge service at your hotel can arrange pickups to the park for as little as €7 by liaising with the park directly. Since it’s opening in 1986, the park has been constantly growing and improving its amenities, ensuring plenty of rides and adventures for a great day out.

So whether you fancy heading to a luxurious marina port with exhilarating nightlife or a more relaxed fishing village with beautiful scenery where you can unwind from the stress of everyday life, visiting Vilamoura and Carvoeiro, both summer-loving towns, but each with their own distinctive charm, is a must this July.

