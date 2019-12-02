It will soon be that time of year again when we can take a well-earned rest and enjoy our time off with friends and family.

To help you get into the holiday mood, we bring you a bumper Xmas special packed with festive cheer. This includes Christmas Characters Around the World, Classic Xmas Toys and the legend of Lego, Dream Gifts for Techies, and a visit to the Club del Gourmet at El Corte Inglés.

It’s also a great occasion to take in spectacular shows such as A Chorus Line at Antonio Banderas’ new theatrical venue in Málaga, Teatro del Soho, or to visit the cinema to see much anticipated films coming this month, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats The Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, Last Christmas, and Little Women.

If luxurious cruising is your idea of the perfect vacation, then see why Silversea is the ideal option for you in the year of their 25th anniversary. Many cars are enjoying significant anniversaries in 2019 and we review some of the most famous. For a stunning prototype of what a sports supercar of the future can look like, don’t miss our feature on the BMW Vision M. And check out the Guess Winter Collection which also adorns this month’s cover.

Finally, we suggest some exemplary dining options that are guaranteed to fill you with Christmas spirit.

Happy Christmas!