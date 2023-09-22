From Item To Interior

Johanna Weckström, together with her family, traded Helsinki for the Costa del Sol when the cold Finnish weather and way of life finally got the better of her. “We wanted to make the move before our children grew too much and it would no longer be so easy to leave,” says Johanna, who drew upon childhood roots when she founded Zoco Home ten years ago as an online furniture brand. “When I was growing up, my father had a business importing furniture from Mexico, but whereas I appear to have followed in his footsteps, the styles of furniture differ and ours is not quite as brightly coloured as his was.”

The venture proved a success, as buyers from across the Costa del Sol and indeed far beyond took a liking to the combination of carefully chosen furnishings that Johanna sources from places like Morocco, India and Indonesia.

“I am very selective and take care to create a collection that draws upon natural materials and traditional craftsmanship yet comes together as clean contemporary decoration.” To this she also adds a distinctly Scandinavian touch through a light-toned colour palette, fine fabrics such as linen, and Zoco Home’s own line of designs made-to-measure in local factories and workshops.

“Zoco Home is about an easy Boho chic, an effortless refinement that suits the homes and lifestyles as well as the climate and light of the area we live in, in fact the entire Mediterranean,” says Johanna, “and it shows in increasing demand from as far away as France, Portugal, Greece and even Scandinavia, where we provide furniture and complete interior design and renovation projects for private homes as well as commercial venues such as restaurants, spas, and boutique hotels.

We’re currently working on such a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, and recently completed the renovation and decorating of Casa Padre, a wonderful historic building in the centre of Tarifa, whose apartments are rented out as a boutique Airbnb.

Projects such as these and the likes of Scorpios Mykonos and Nikki Beach Miami, as well as private homes on the Costa del Sol, provide us with an opportunity to use the very varied collection of furnishings within Zoco Home to create modern Mediterranean ambiences inspired by the properties and settings themselves.”