A modern masterpiece with timeless DNA – Alfa makes the design comeback of a generation.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Alfa Romeo
There’s design, and then there’s the almighty art. In architecting the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Alfa’s Centro Stile has delivered a masterpiece that speaks to both. César Barreau, under Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, channels the purity of Franco Scaglione’s 1967 sculpture with contemporary flair. Sleek butterfly doors, a sinuous silhouette, and that signature Scudetto shield marry elegantly with modern aerodynamics. At just over a metre tall, it wraps you in form-follows-function heaven — doors that swing skyward, glass that flows seamlessly into the roofline, and elegant rear intakes that are poised for performance, even while parked.
Alfa’s gone bold. A 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, borrowing Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ lineage, sits mid-ship, delivering a soul-stirring 620 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 3,000–5,500 rpm. Mated to an 8-speed ZF twin-clutch gearbox and limited-slip differential, much of the drivetrain comes lifted straight from Maserati’s rather brilliant MC20. And it sings — gloriously.
Originally, Alfa announced the 33 Stradale with the option of an all-electric variant. But when it came time for buyers to place their orders, the vote was unanimous: every single one of the 33 hand-built cars was specified with the internal combustion V6. And can you blame them? With zero demand for the EV, Alfa quietly shelved the electric drivetrain altogether — proving that for a car this beautiful, this emotive, buyers wanted nothing less than fire and fury from a petrol-powered motor.
More than just a pretty face, the 33 Stradale hides race-bred hardware beneath its carbon-fibre monocoque. Aluminium subframes and chassis engineering from Dallara support the structure. Up front, double-wishbone geometry with a virtual-kingpin layout keeps things poised; at the rear, double trailing-arm suspension delivers Michelin-devouring stability. Bilstein dampers and Brembo anchors signal its track-readiness, with 380 mm discs up front and 350 mm inboard at the rear. Ceramic options are available, should you want even more stopping power.
Alfa quotes 0–100 km/h in around 3.0 seconds, though independent testers suggest it may edge just under that in the right conditions. Top speed? A staggering 333 km/h. So yes, it goes as well as it looks.
Even before delivery began in mid-2024, all 33 units were spoken for — a testament to this car’s mythic lineage and stirring presence. Interiors are fully bespoke: owners choose between ‘Tributo’, featuring a mix of leather and aluminium, or ‘Alfa Corse’, boasting carbon fibre and Alcantara. As for the price? Official figures start around €1.9 million before local taxes, with customisation likely pushing final totals north of €2 million. Secondary market estimates already sit between €2.2 and €2.5 million, depending on spec and provenance.
This is no Ferrari or Porsche in loose production. It’s a genuine one-per-customer sculpture — a vanishing handful destined for concours lawns and climate-controlled vaults. Coach-built by Touring Superleggera in Milan, Alfa’s chosen ‘fuoriserie’ approach is a spiritual continuation of the 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, of which only 18 exist today.
It’s not just rare. It’s ultra unobtanium. Alfa has no plans to revisit the idea with different trims or higher production runs. One car, one opportunity, and it’s gone.
The 33 Stradale takes aim at rarified offerings from Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin, but it does so from a higher plane of exclusivity. Think McLaren Elva, Ferrari Monza SP2, or Aston Martin Valkyrie — machines where specs matter less than storytelling and collectability. It doesn’t try to outgun rivals on brute force or lap times. Instead, it delivers beauty, balance, and a spine-tingling soundtrack from its twin-turbo engine.
What truly sets it apart is its lineage and its limited run: 33 units, ghost weight, coach-built elegance. No factory contention, no cookie-cutter launch edition. Just pure, bespoke craftsmanship.
It’s not just about spec sheets or launch figures; it’s the emotional pull. The wail of the V6. The butterfly doors catching golden hour light. The look, the feel, the artistry. The 33 Stradale is everything supercars once were and should be. This is Alfa’s love letter to internal combustion. The embodiment of la dolce vita in carbon fibre.
In a world rushing toward mass-produced electric hyperperformance, the 33 Stradale stands defiantly apart. Few will drive it. Fewer still will own it. But all will cherish it.
Power: 620 bhp, 730 Nm torque
0-100km/h: 3 seconds
Top Speed: 333 km/h
Price: From €1.9 million