There’s design, and then there’s the almighty art. In architecting the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Alfa’s Centro Stile has delivered a masterpiece that speaks to both. César Barreau, under Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, channels the purity of Franco Scaglione’s 1967 sculpture with contemporary flair. Sleek butterfly doors, a sinuous silhouette, and that signature Scudetto shield marry elegantly with modern aerodynamics. At just over a metre tall, it wraps you in form-follows-function heaven — doors that swing skyward, glass that flows seamlessly into the roofline, and elegant rear intakes that are poised for performance, even while parked.

Alfa’s gone bold. A 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, borrowing Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ lineage, sits mid-ship, delivering a soul-stirring 620 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 3,000–5,500 rpm. Mated to an 8-speed ZF twin-clutch gearbox and limited-slip differential, much of the drivetrain comes lifted straight from Maserati’s rather brilliant MC20. And it sings — gloriously.

Originally, Alfa announced the 33 Stradale with the option of an all-electric variant. But when it came time for buyers to place their orders, the vote was unanimous: every single one of the 33 hand-built cars was specified with the internal combustion V6. And can you blame them? With zero demand for the EV, Alfa quietly shelved the electric drivetrain altogether — proving that for a car this beautiful, this emotive, buyers wanted nothing less than fire and fury from a petrol-powered motor.