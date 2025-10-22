Morgan Supersport - The Analogue Antidote

If Marbella mornings are for espresso and early light, the new Morgan Supersport is the car that matches the ritual: simple, purposeful, and quietly perfect. Morgan calls it a flagship, but that undersells what’s really going on here. Supersport is a reset – a familiar silhouette, with sharper thinking – built for people who still drive for pleasure over purpose.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of Morgan
The Supersport debuts Morgan’s reengineered CXV bonded-aluminium platform; a lighter, stiffer structure that sharpens steering response and ride control. Morgan quotes a kerb weight of 1,170kg and pairs that with the brand’s most focused chassis tune to date. The bodywork is cleaner and more contemporary, aero-honed yet unmistakably Morgan. The styling brings modern elements to Morgan’s timeless shapes. There’s real everyday usability too: an actual boot, easier-to-use sidescreens, and, this is big in Morgan land, interchangeable roofs! A carbon-composite hard-top or a traditional mohair soft-top you can swap depending on your mood… and the weather forecast.
Morgan remains refreshingly transparent here. In the UK, Supersport starts at around £105,000, or approximately €125,000, on-the-road. That puts it neatly between the artisan exotica and the mass-manufactured sports-car crowd, and squarely in “treat yourself properly” territory.
Outside, the Supersport reads like a remastered greatest hits album. The proportions are classic long-bonnet and short-tail, but the surfaces are smoother, with more tension in the metal. The nose is cleaner, the wings crisper, and the tail tucks neatly beneath that new hard-top’s curved glass. Two new wheel designs debut, including forged 19-inch ‘Aerolite’ rims that look like they were milled from a billet of moonlight. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres are standard. The whole thing sits lower and more athletic without losing the romance. And striking that balance so well is such a triumph of design.
Open the door and you get the Morgan contradiction: craft and tech in balance. There’s leather that still smells like a saddler’s workshop, box-weave carpets, and lacquered ash framing the boot aperture – tiny details that make your shoulders drop. The cockpit introduces new wood options (from traditional walnut to engineered marquetry), discreet connectivity with wireless charging and beam-forming microphones for clear calls roof-down, and an optional Sennheiser audio system that uses hidden actuators to project a proper soundstage without heavy speakers. It’s all lighter, cleverer, and more minimal, offering tidy graphics, zero gimmicks.
The heart is BMW’s 3.0-litre B58 TwinPower Turbo straight-six. A real battle-proven unit. Power is rated at 335bhp with 500 Nm of torque, channelled through a ZF eight-speed automatic with multiple drive modes. With the low mass and improved aero, Morgan estimates 0–100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a 267 km/h top end – numbers that make the classic shape feel wonderfully subversive. Official combined economy is quoted at 7.7 l/100 km, if you care about that sort of thing once you’re behind the wheel.
The headline is the platform: CXV is 10% stiffer than the previous CX and gains an additional 10% rigidity with the optional hard top fitted. Steering has been re-routed for cleaner geometry and a 13% quicker ratio, while revised suspension geometry and standard anti-roll bars deliver better body control without losing that trademark suppleness. For the keen, the Dynamic Handling Pack brings adjustable Nitron dampers (24 clicks, front and rear) so you can dial the car to the road – from the old town’s rippled cobbles to the Ronda road at sunrise. Kerb weight is kept to 1,170 kg; the result is a 286 bhp-per-tonne power-to-weight figure that explains the immediacy in your right foot. There’s an optional limited-slip differential, and the adaptive sports exhaust adds the right amount of theatre as modes step up. And yes, you should spec both.
The roof system is a triumph of practical ‘use it every day’ thinking. The carbon hard-top weighs 19.7 kg and transforms the car’s profile; the mohair soft-top folds neatly, available in colours that flatter the paint. The slimmed sidescreens now release via the interior latch. And yes, the boot is genuinely useful.
In spirit, Supersport’s rivals are the lightweight purists: Alpine A110 for its dance-on-tiptoes balance. The Lotus Emira for its exotic stance and hydraulic honesty. Perhaps the Porsche Cayman for its day-to-day breadth. Or if you want something wilder, Caterham’s faster Sevens and an Ariel Atom may scratch the itch. None bring the same coach-built romance or this blend of usability and theatre. The Alpine is still the benchmark for handling alchemy; the Porsche is the everyday genius; the Lotus the mini-supercar. The Morgan? It’s the one that makes a fuel stop feel like an occasion.
Power: 335 bhp
Torque: 500 Nm
0-100km/h: 3.9 seconds
Top Speed: 267 km/h
Market Alternatives: Porsche Cayman, Lotus Emira, Alpine A110, Caterham Seven
Price: From €125.000 before local taxes
The numbers are compelling, but Supersport is about sensations. The quicker steering loads smoothly, the chassis rolls less but breathes with the tarmac, and the straight-six is all torque from idle. The ZF auto is a known quantity – calm in Comfort, crisp in Sport – and with the limited-slip diff, you can lean on the rear axle and paint clean lines out of tight turns. It’s not chasing lap times, it’s chasing ear-to-ear grins.
While the wider world goes hybrid or full EV, and many sports cars add weight and complexity, Morgan doubles down on feel, tactility, and lightness. Supersport doesn’t shout with huge power figures or digital trickery; it whispers with materials, proportion, and response. It’s quick enough to embarrass bigger stuff, small enough to park where you want, and special enough that every errand turns into a detour. In a market obsessed with numbers, Morgan has built a car obsessed with memories. That’s the point. And that’s why it excels.