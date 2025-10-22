Morgan Supersport - The Analogue Antidote

The Supersport debuts Morgan’s reengineered CXV bonded-aluminium platform; a lighter, stiffer structure that sharpens steering response and ride control. Morgan quotes a kerb weight of 1,170kg and pairs that with the brand’s most focused chassis tune to date. The bodywork is cleaner and more contemporary, aero-honed yet unmistakably Morgan. The styling brings modern elements to Morgan’s timeless shapes. There’s real everyday usability too: an actual boot, easier-to-use sidescreens, and, this is big in Morgan land, interchangeable roofs! A carbon-composite hard-top or a traditional mohair soft-top you can swap depending on your mood… and the weather forecast.

Morgan remains refreshingly transparent here. In the UK, Supersport starts at around £105,000, or approximately €125,000, on-the-road. That puts it neatly between the artisan exotica and the mass-manufactured sports-car crowd, and squarely in “treat yourself properly” territory.

Outside, the Supersport reads like a remastered greatest hits album. The proportions are classic long-bonnet and short-tail, but the surfaces are smoother, with more tension in the metal. The nose is cleaner, the wings crisper, and the tail tucks neatly beneath that new hard-top’s curved glass. Two new wheel designs debut, including forged 19-inch ‘Aerolite’ rims that look like they were milled from a billet of moonlight. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres are standard. The whole thing sits lower and more athletic without losing the romance. And striking that balance so well is such a triumph of design.