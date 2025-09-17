Ferrari Amalfi - The Roma’s Successor

Marbella’s roads are no stranger to Prancing Horses, but 2025 sees a newcomer slide onto the scene with all the style, sophistication and snarling power one would expect from Ferrari. Enter the Amalfi, the highly anticipated spiritual successor to the Roma. While it shares its predecessor’s more leisurely but supremely capable GT ethos, the Amalfi carves a sharper, more focused identity of its own, with evolved styling, brawnier performance, and a contemporary Ferrari tech suite that nods firmly to the future.

In Ferrari’s current lineup, the Amalfi sits comfortably as the grand tourer with attitude. It’s not as hardcore as the 296 GTB nor as exotic as the SF90, but it’s far more than just a pretty face. This is the car you take from Marbella to Milan, all while turning heads and soaking up miles with luxurious ease.

The Roma was Ferrari’s answer to ‘la nuova dolce vita’ – a modern reimagining of ‘60s Italian elegance. The Amalfi continues that lineage but dials up the drama. The minimalist, flowing simplicity of the Roma remains at the heart of the Amalfi’s design, but there are now subtle tweaks, sharper creases, a more assertive front grille – doing away with the somewhat controversial mesh chin of the Roma – and distinctive new headlights that echo the aggressive stare of Ferrari’s mid-engine lineup.

Around the back, you’ll spot a slimmer, more angular set of tail lamps and a cleaner integrated spoiler. The whole look leans more performance coupé than classic GT – a subtle nod that this car isn’t just about coastal cruising. While the Roma was softly spoken, the Amalfi certainly presents with confidence and takes on some bolder styling choices.

Under the hood, the Amalfi houses Ferrari’s updated 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 – a familiar heart, but one that’s been refined to deliver a thrilling 630 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. That’s a small but meaningful bump over the Roma’s 620 hp, pushing the Amalfi from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed north of 321 km/h. That’s pretty ballistic for continental grand touring.