Ferrari Amalfi - The Roma’s Successor

Ferrari’s latest grand tourer arrives with sharper looks, more power, and unmistakable Italian flair. The Amalfi replaces the outbound Roma as Maranello’s most refined, everyday Ferrari; but it packs an even bigger punch and more sophisticated styling.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography courtesy of Ferrari
Marbella’s roads are no stranger to Prancing Horses, but 2025 sees a newcomer slide onto the scene with all the style, sophistication and snarling power one would expect from Ferrari. Enter the Amalfi, the highly anticipated spiritual successor to the Roma. While it shares its predecessor’s more leisurely but supremely capable GT ethos, the Amalfi carves a sharper, more focused identity of its own, with evolved styling, brawnier performance, and a contemporary Ferrari tech suite that nods firmly to the future.
In Ferrari’s current lineup, the Amalfi sits comfortably as the grand tourer with attitude. It’s not as hardcore as the 296 GTB nor as exotic as the SF90, but it’s far more than just a pretty face. This is the car you take from Marbella to Milan, all while turning heads and soaking up miles with luxurious ease.
The Roma was Ferrari’s answer to ‘la nuova dolce vita’ – a modern reimagining of ‘60s Italian elegance. The Amalfi continues that lineage but dials up the drama. The minimalist, flowing simplicity of the Roma remains at the heart of the Amalfi’s design, but there are now subtle tweaks, sharper creases, a more assertive front grille – doing away with the somewhat controversial mesh chin of the Roma – and distinctive new headlights that echo the aggressive stare of Ferrari’s mid-engine lineup.
Around the back, you’ll spot a slimmer, more angular set of tail lamps and a cleaner integrated spoiler. The whole look leans more performance coupé than classic GT – a subtle nod that this car isn’t just about coastal cruising. While the Roma was softly spoken, the Amalfi certainly presents with confidence and takes on some bolder styling choices.
Under the hood, the Amalfi houses Ferrari’s updated 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 – a familiar heart, but one that’s been refined to deliver a thrilling 630 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. That’s a small but meaningful bump over the Roma’s 620 hp, pushing the Amalfi from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed north of 321 km/h. That’s pretty ballistic for continental grand touring.
Power: 631 bhp (640 PS)
Torque: 760 Nm
0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds
Top Speed: 321 km/h
Market Alternatives: Aston Martin Vantage, Bentley Continental GT Speed, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo
Price: From €240.000
But this car isn’t just about brute force. The new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, lifted from the SF90 Stradale, ensures seamless shifts whether you’re threading through Ronda’s mountain passes or ripping up coastal roads. Improved chassis dynamics and adaptive suspension strike that perfect GT balance: silky comfort when you want it, and composed aggression when the mood takes you. The Amalfi also benefits from perfect 50-50 weight distribution for pure poise mid corner.
Open the sculpted doors and you’re met with a cockpit that blends tradition and tech. Inside, the Amalfi pairs modern luxury with classic driver focus – think hand-stitched leather, sculpted bucket seats, and a clean, symmetrical layout. Ferrari has wisely moved back toward physical buttons for key controls, ditching the all-touch approach – a welcome return to tactile precision for purists and grand tourers alike. It also boasts some trick customisable ambient lighting to suit your mood, whether it’s Sunset Champagne or Midnight Mischief.
Options? You bet. Ferrari’s Tailor Made program is alive and well on the Amalfi, giving owners access to any imaginable colour combos: hand-stitched leathers in virtually any hue, carbon fibre inlays, Alcantara everything, or even bespoke embroidered logos and roofliners to match your yacht’s interior. You dream it, they’ll build it. For a price.
Speaking of which, the base price in Europe sits around €240.000 before options, but it’s unlikely anyone leaves Maranello’s configurator without nudging that up to or beyond €300k. Worth it? If you’ve made it this far, you already know the answer.
In the world of luxury GTs, competition is fierce, but few deliver pure, visceral emotion like a Ferrari. The Amalfi goes head-to-head with Aston Martin’s new Vantage, offering a similarly elegant silhouette and V8 bravado. Then there’s the Bentley Continental GT Speed – heavier, more opulent, but with an unmistakable presence. Porsche’s 911 Turbo S still tempts with everyday usability and clinical pace, while Maserati’s GranTurismo Trofeo provides Italian flair at a (slightly) more accessible price point.
But let’s be honest, for many buyers, none of that matters. Because owning a Ferrari isn’t about spec sheets or comparisons. It’s about what it says when you arrive, how it makes you feel over 7,000 rpm, and the lineage you step into when that engine fires into life.
The Amalfi doesn’t reinvent Ferrari’s GT playbook, it refines it. It’s more powerful, more aggressive, and more aligned with the brand’s modern design language. And yet, it hasn’t lost sight of the original charm that made the Roma so beloved. If the Roma was the gentleman’s coupé, the Amalfi is the rakish heir – sharper jawline, louder laugh, same silk shirt.
For those lucky enough to own one, the Amalfi isn’t just a new Ferrari. It’s a new chapter in living beautifully, the Italian way.