Toyota GR GT

In an era where most manufacturers are quietly stepping away from internal combustion, Toyota has done something rather outrageous. It has built a supercar. Not an EV zenith or a softened, future-facing concept designed to tick ‘green’ boxes. A proper, front-engined, rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered performance car. And it wears a Toyota badge with absolute confidence.

The GR GT represents the sharpest expression of Toyota’s ‘Gazoo Racing’ philosophy to date. Over the past decade, GR has evolved from a motorsport skunkworks into a performance division with genuine credibility. The GR Yaris proved small cars could still feel ferocious. The GR86 doubled down on balance and purity. The GR Supra re-established Toyota as a serious player in the modern sports-car world. The GR GT now sits above them all – not as a replacement, but as a halo. A statement car that says Toyota still believes emotion, noise, and mechanical drama deserve a future.

At its heart sits a newly developed 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with a hybrid system that integrates an electric motor into the rear-mounted transmission. Combined output is expected to land just shy of 650 bhp, with torque comfortably north of 800 Nm. This isn’t hybridisation for appearances’ sake. The electric assistance sharpens throttle response, fills torque gaps, and supports the engine rather than diluting it. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, reinforcing the GR GT’s classic grand-tourer proportions and driver-focused intent.

Toyota has yet to publish final performance figures, but expectations are firmly set. A sub-four-second sprint to 100 km/h is all but assured, and a top speed approaching 320 km/h places the GR GT squarely in supercar territory. More important than outright numbers, however, is how Toyota insists the car should feel: responsive, communicative, and alive, rather than just clinically fast. This is a car engineered with circuit work in mind, but without sacrificing road presence or emotional connection.

Visually, the GR GT is unapologetically purposeful. Long, low, and wide, its proportions follow the traditional front-engined GT playbook, but the execution is sharp and modern. Deep cooling intakes, tightly sculpted surfaces, and a dramatic rear diffuser suggest a machine shaped by airflow rather than fashion. Every aerodynamic element serves a function first, with aesthetics following naturally, which only strengthens its authenticity.