Loaded with a 641bhp twin-turbo V8, attaining almost 320 km/h, and with a point to prove, the Toyota GR GT isn’t here to make friends with spreadsheets or soothe the sensibilities of regulators. It’s here to remind the world that driving passion still matters.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Toyota
Loaded with a 641bhp twin-turbo V8, attaining almost 320 km/h, and with a point to prove, the Toyota GR GT isn’t here to make friends with spreadsheets or soothe the sensibilities of regulators. It’s here to remind the world that driving passion still matters.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Toyota
In an era where most manufacturers are quietly stepping away from internal combustion, Toyota has done something rather outrageous. It has built a supercar. Not an EV zenith or a softened, future-facing concept designed to tick ‘green’ boxes. A proper, front-engined, rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered performance car. And it wears a Toyota badge with absolute confidence.
The GR GT represents the sharpest expression of Toyota’s ‘Gazoo Racing’ philosophy to date. Over the past decade, GR has evolved from a motorsport skunkworks into a performance division with genuine credibility. The GR Yaris proved small cars could still feel ferocious. The GR86 doubled down on balance and purity. The GR Supra re-established Toyota as a serious player in the modern sports-car world. The GR GT now sits above them all – not as a replacement, but as a halo. A statement car that says Toyota still believes emotion, noise, and mechanical drama deserve a future.
At its heart sits a newly developed 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with a hybrid system that integrates an electric motor into the rear-mounted transmission. Combined output is expected to land just shy of 650 bhp, with torque comfortably north of 800 Nm. This isn’t hybridisation for appearances’ sake. The electric assistance sharpens throttle response, fills torque gaps, and supports the engine rather than diluting it. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, reinforcing the GR GT’s classic grand-tourer proportions and driver-focused intent.
Toyota has yet to publish final performance figures, but expectations are firmly set. A sub-four-second sprint to 100 km/h is all but assured, and a top speed approaching 320 km/h places the GR GT squarely in supercar territory. More important than outright numbers, however, is how Toyota insists the car should feel: responsive, communicative, and alive, rather than just clinically fast. This is a car engineered with circuit work in mind, but without sacrificing road presence or emotional connection.
Visually, the GR GT is unapologetically purposeful. Long, low, and wide, its proportions follow the traditional front-engined GT playbook, but the execution is sharp and modern. Deep cooling intakes, tightly sculpted surfaces, and a dramatic rear diffuser suggest a machine shaped by airflow rather than fashion. Every aerodynamic element serves a function first, with aesthetics following naturally, which only strengthens its authenticity.
Inside, Toyota resists unnecessary theatrics. The cabin is focused and restrained, blending motorsport cues with a level of finish that quietly nods toward Lexus-grade quality. Deeply bolstered seats, carbon detailing, and clear ergonomics reinforce the sense that this is a place designed for driving rather than digital distraction. It feels serious, purposeful, and refreshingly free of gimmicks.
Crucially, the GR GT is not a standalone indulgence. At its December launch, Toyota unveiled it alongside the GR GT3, a full FIA GT3-spec race car developed in parallel and presented as an equal partner rather than an afterthought. The two cars share core principles – a low centre of gravity, lightweight yet rigid construction, and a relentless focus on aerodynamic efficiency – but diverge in intent. Where the road car balances performance with usability, the GT3 exists purely for competition, engineered for endurance racing and customer teams alike. That dual unveiling matters. It anchors the GR GT in motorsport reality and reinforces Gazoo Racing’s philosophy of learning on track and delivering on road. This isn’t a styling exercise or a marketing flourish – it’s the foundation of a wider performance ecosystem.
In the market, the GR GT enters rarefied air. Expected European pricing is likely to fall somewhere between €300.000 and €400.000 before local taxes, placing it among serious alternatives: Porsche 911 Turbo and GT3 models, the Mercedes-AMG GT, Ferrari’s 296, and even Aston Martin’s more powerful grand tourers. Yet the Toyota plays a different card. Where many rivals chase lap times or digital sophistication, the GR GT leans into character, balance, and mechanical engagement – a combination that’s becoming increasingly rare.
Power: Approx. 650 bhp
Torque: Approx. 850 Nm
0-100km/h: Sub-4.0 seconds
Top Speed: Approx. 320 km/h
Market Alternatives: Porsche 911 Turbo/ GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ferrari 296
Price: Estimated from €300.000 before local taxes
Production numbers remain unconfirmed, though indications suggest this will not be a mass-produced car. Limited availability seems likely, and with it, strong collector interest. For buyers in Spain and across Europe, this won’t be an impulse purchase. It’s a considered one for those who value engineering depth, motorsport lineage, and the appeal of choosing something slightly left field in a world that’s becoming increasingly uniform.
Ultimately, the Toyota GR GT isn’t about resisting electrification, as Toyota continues to invest heavily there too. It’s about refusing to let passion fade quietly. It proves that internal combustion, when done properly and intelligently, still has relevance. Still has theatre. Still has soul.
Toyota hasn’t just built a supercar. It has created a reminder that driving can still be something you feel, not just measure.