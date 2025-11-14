Polestar 5: Part Sculpture, Part Science Experiment

When Polestar first unveiled its futuristic Precept concept, enthusiasts were left wondering if the Scandinavian marque could translate such a bold design and sustainability ethos into a production car. With the new Polestar 5, the answer is a resounding yes. Scheduled to arrive in Europe before the end of this year, the 5 is Polestar’s clearest statement yet – a sleek, electric grand tourer that aims to steal glances from Porsche, Tesla, and Lucid owners alike. It’s part sculpture, part science experiment, and unmistakably Scandinavian in its restraint.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Polestar
At first sight, the Polestar 5 commands quiet respect. Its form isn’t loud or overdrawn. It’s measured and calm, the kind of beauty that reveals itself slowly. The proportions are pure GT: long bonnet, a cab pushed slightly rearward, and a roofline that slips elegantly into the tail. The front fascia avoids the aggression seen on so many performance EVs. Instead, the Polestar’s ‘SmartZone’ replaces the traditional grille, housing cameras and sensors behind a smooth surface, flanked by razor-sharp ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED light signatures.
From profile, the 5’s bodywork appears taut, with subtle muscle around the arches. The roof is almost entirely glass, stretching from the windscreen to the rear pillars, giving the car a sculptured uninterrupted form. Polestar has opted for a camera-based digital rear-view system over traditional glass, which allowed designers to sharpen the rear and create an unbroken flow from nose to tail. Every surface feels intentional.
Open the door and you’re greeted not with ostentatious luxury, but with a sense of curated calm. Polestar’s Scandinavian roots are clear here; this is minimalism done right. The dashboard is low and linear, designed to maximise outward visibility and light. Sustainable materials dominate, with woven flax composites, 3D-knitted textiles from recycled bottles, and soft-touch surfaces made from renewable sources. The effect isn’t Spartan; it’s architectural, with every line and texture serving a purpose.
The layout follows a ‘4+1’ configuration. While the Polestar 5 can technically seat five, it’s designed as a four-seater GT, with two sculpted rear chairs offering genuine comfort on long journeys. The front seats are deeply bolstered, trimmed in vegan-friendly materials or sustainably sourced leather, and both front and rear passengers can enjoy four-zone climate control and, optionally, massage functions for those long cross-country runs.
Ahead of the driver sits a clean digital cockpit, boasting a 9.5-inch head-up display paired with a 14.5-inch portrait infotainment screen running Google’s Android Automotive OS. The infotainment system is complemented by a Bowers & Wilkins audio setup that turns the cabin into a sound studio, tuned for depth rather than volume. Practicality hasn’t been forgotten either – there’s a generous 365-litre boot and an additional 62-litre frunk in the nose.
The Polestar 5 is more than a design statement; it’s a technical showcase. Beneath the skin lies a bonded aluminum chassis, an engineering choice usually reserved for supercars. By bonding rather than welding the frame, Polestar has achieved a structure that’s both light and immensely rigid, delivering sharper handling and better efficiency.
Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. In its standard configuration, it produces around 738 bhp and 813 Nm of torque, while the ‘Performance’ version, if that didn’t sound potent enough, elevates that figure to a staggering 870-plus horsepower and roughly 900 Nm. The result is devastatingly quick. 0–100 km/h in roughly 3.2 seconds, before pressing on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. Despite a kerb weight north of 2.4 tonnes, the 5 hides its mass beautifully thanks to sophisticated adaptive dampers and a well-balanced chassis.
Energy comes from a 112-kWh battery pack offering up to 670 kms of range – seriously impressive for a performance-focused GT. Perhaps more exciting is Polestar’s claim of ‘extreme fast charging’, which has already demonstrated the capacity to replenish the 5’s battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes on compatible hardware. That’s almost science fiction!
As with every Polestar, technology takes a quiet but commanding role. The 5 brims with sensors – eleven external cameras, radar, ultrasonic systems, and interior monitoring – all managed by NVIDIA computing power for advanced driver assistance and semi-autonomous features. The car constantly refines itself via over-the-air updates, meaning your Polestar 5 won’t be the same as it was six months prior. They claim it will constantly be getting smarter, smoother, and subtly better.
In this price and performance bracket, Polestar is wading into fiercely contested territory. The obvious rival is the Tesla Model S Plaid, whose numbers remain extraordinary, but design feels dated by comparison. Porsche’s Taycan Turbo and Audi’s RS e-tron GT also sit in the crosshairs, both highly capable but offering less range. Then there’s the Lucid Air Grand Touring, a car with similar long-legged ambitions and an equally high price tag. Mercedes’ EQS and BMW’s i7 aim for serenity and tech-laden luxury, but neither delivers the same sense of emotive design that the Polestar 5 exudes.
What sets the 5 apart is its balance. It isn’t obsessed with lap times, nor does it drown you in gimmicks. It’s about the journey – a true grand tourer in the electric age, blending performance, craftsmanship, and conscience in equal measure.
Official pricing hasn’t yet been confirmed, but current European indicators suggest a starting figure of around €120.000, depending on trim and specification. That places it neatly alongside the Taycan 4S and well below the most extreme Lucid or AMG EQS variants. The Polestar 5 won’t be cheap, but it isn’t meant to be.
Instead, it’s designed to stand as Polestar’s halo – a grand statement of what electric mobility can look and feel like when Scandinavian design principles meet cutting-edge engineering. For those who appreciate form as much as function, the Polestar 5 might just be the most desirable electric GT of its generation.
Power: 748 bhp (Dual Motor) / 884 bhp (Performance)
Torque: 748 bhp (Dual Motor) / 884 bhp (Performance)
0-100km/h: 3.9 seconds (Dual Motor) / 3.2 seconds (Performance)
Top Speed: 250 km/h for both versions
Market Alternatives: Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, Mercedes-EQS / AMG EQS, BMW i7
Price: From €119.900 (Dual Motor) / €142.900 (Performance) before local taxes