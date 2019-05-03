1 – Spain

Spain has the highest life expectancy in the European Union (we live to the ripe old age of 86), and by the year 2040, we are expected to have the highest life expectancy in the world, followed by Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland. In a report entitled Spain Health System Review, the European Observatory noted that public health policy is excellent in our country, with important developments including new taxes on tobacco and alcohol, the introduction of colorectal cancer screening, and the quality of care. The report states: “Primary care remains a core element of the health system, with primary health care teams forming the basis of the SNS. Primary care is essentially supplied by public providers, specialised family doctors and staff nurses, who provide preventive services to children, women and elderly patients, and acute and chronic care. Primary care doctors are the first contact point for the system and they are the gatekeepers of the system.”

The quality of our diet has also been highlighted. The Mediterranean diet, with its dependence on healthy Omega-3 essential fatty acids, aids in the prevention of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. One thing the report didn’t mention is the siesta. While many Spaniards no longer have the luxury of enjoying one of these, those who do are reaping major benefits. NASA reports that a 40-minute nap enhances performance by 34 per cent and alertness by 100 per cent… sounds like a good way to stay on the ball and to reduce your likelihood of road accidents and injuries on the job!