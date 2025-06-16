Vintage and Classic Car Rally - The Carrera Andalucía

Fred Gallagher is a former professional rally co-driver and is now Rally Director at Rally the Globe, a club that organises events all over the world and is based in Leeds, UK.

The Carrera Andalucía organised by Rally the Globe and his team revives the spirit of classic rallying against the iconic backdrop of Spain’s towns, cultural icons, and landscapes, starting in 2019 with the Carrera Iberia, the first event in the series, which ran from Santander in the north of country all the way down to the Algarve in southern Portugal. In 2022 the Carrera España took a large contingent of beautifully restored classic cars on a scenic route from the Mediterranean shores of Barcelona across the Spanish northern interior to the Atlantic coastline at Santander.

This year, the route focuses on what is perhaps Spain’s most iconic region of all: Andalucía. Naturally, Málaga and the scenic routes leading to the Costa del Sol are on the agenda, providing a suitably glamorous backdrop to collections of gorgeous classic cars ranging from delicate old timers and comfortable limousines to powerful sports cars. The participants are divided into different categories based on age and engine size/performance. “I’ve competed professionally in rallies for 25 years and have been organising motoring events for almost 35,” says Fred.