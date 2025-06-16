Vintage and Classic Car Rally - The Carrera Andalucía

Classic car rallies have their roots in the legendary events of the past, when the likes of the Monte Carlo, Liege-Rome-Liege, 1000 Lakes and others crisscrossed the continent from John o’ Groats to the Acropolis – and now Marbella.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography courtesy of Rally The Globe; Gerard Brown
Fred Gallagher is a former professional rally co-driver and is now Rally Director at Rally the Globe, a club that organises events all over the world and is based in Leeds, UK.
The Carrera Andalucía organised by Rally the Globe and his team revives the spirit of classic rallying against the iconic backdrop of Spain’s towns, cultural icons, and landscapes, starting in 2019 with the Carrera Iberia, the first event in the series, which ran from Santander in the north of country all the way down to the Algarve in southern Portugal. In 2022 the Carrera España took a large contingent of beautifully restored classic cars on a scenic route from the Mediterranean shores of Barcelona across the Spanish northern interior to the Atlantic coastline at Santander.
This year, the route focuses on what is perhaps Spain’s most iconic region of all: Andalucía. Naturally, Málaga and the scenic routes leading to the Costa del Sol are on the agenda, providing a suitably glamorous backdrop to collections of gorgeous classic cars ranging from delicate old timers and comfortable limousines to powerful sports cars. The participants are divided into different categories based on age and engine size/performance. “I’ve competed professionally in rallies for 25 years and have been organising motoring events for almost 35,” says Fred.
Coordinating an event of this kind takes sharp organisational skills, a lot of experience, and equal measures of love and dedication, all of which he has in surplus. “I no longer participate in the rallying but keep busy ensuring that everything runs smoothly, and you might be surprised to find that I do that from the relative comfort of a Toyota Hilux,” laughs the event leader whose ‘centre of operations’ does the job very well in spite of the fact that it is one of the least glamorous cars attached to the event. “We aren’t snobs and love all classic cars, from the smallest Mini to the most amazing luxury saloons and vintage sportscars.”
Spoken like a true motoring enthusiast, Fred’s love of motor sport is exceeded only by his admiration for classic cars of all kinds, from small to large and cute to awesome. The Carreras are meticulously planned and organised, starting with detailed research of the possible routes before the most rewarding itinerary is put together for participants in terms of scenery, challenge, and enjoyment. “We want it to be competitive, but within the realms of fun, sportsmanship, and the capabilities of vehicles that can be up to one hundred years old in some cases.”
Beautiful Classics In Beautiful Settings
For those who can, driving through the Andalusian countryside in a lovely vintage car is one of the things that epitomises the good things in life, and it doesn’t matter if you have a powerful V8 or a little 2-cylinder 600cc under the bonnet, there is a prize to challenge for in each category. The event is highly sought after among motoring enthusiasts and owners of classics, and the participants come from all over to the world to enjoy the opportunity of cruising under the gaze of the Alhambra or rolling through the streets of Málaga under bright Spanish skies. “Most of our entries are members of Rally the Globe, and they literally come from all over the world. Primarily Europe, but also the USA and the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, and it’s their ambition to experience a classic car route in as many different breathtaking settings as possible.”
Naturally, it isn’t just about the rally either, as getting to enjoy the sights, the culture, the cuisine, and of course the people of the different countries and regions plays a central role in the unique experience that makes rallies of this kind so appealing. “Don’t forget the camaraderie, as we have a lot of laughs, some adventures, and the occasional challenge that becomes a story to tell at the dinner table,” says Fred. “There are a lot of shared experiences as many of the participants return and great friendships are built.” The event, designed for the pleasure of those who are actively involved in it, avoids too much media attention, yet part of the fun is the warm welcome people give to classic car drivers and the smiles these vintage beauties put on people’s faces.
“We get a wonderful response wherever we go, people love seeing these magnificent machines, big and small, come past, and when we pull into a roadside restaurant or a town we create an instant classic car show that draws a lot of admiring attention.
So, if you have a pre-1976 car in good condition and would like to enjoy the Andalusian countryside from a fresh perspective, meet new people during fun lunch and dinner stops, and maybe even attract the attention of a collector from the event’s partner, auction house RM Sotheby’s, then get in touch with Rally the Globe and you could be having the experience of a lifetime.
