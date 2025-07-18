Paris - Romance, Rooftops, And Refined Indulgence

Tastes & Tipples

Café culture is not just alive in Paris; it’s thriving with traditional and trendy options. Sure, you’ll pay €8 for a coffee in Saint-Honoré, but it comes with a side of people-watching that rivals any theatre show. While I prefer calmer shopping and monument gazing, I will always opt for a terraced café on a busy street like Café Le Rostand rather than a quiet one for the true experience of viewing the City of Lights in action. Though Hemingway’s and Fitzgerald’s romanticisations of Paris may be unrealistic in our day and age, bars like Bar Nouveau and the ones at Maison Proust will feel just as intellectually charged by their cocktail craftsmen like the Bar Hemingway at the Ritz and Harry’s New York Bar did in their 1920s prime. Maison Proust in particular is a perfumed velvet dream of Belle Époque opulence, ideal for a night where the plan is a singular stop.

And as for where to eat, the better question might be where can’t you eat? As one of the top cities in the world with the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants, Paris boasts an impressive culinary scene that has been defining and redefining gourmet traditions across the world. Travellers can follow along a Julia Child route of classic French culinary gems or explore the global flavours of Asiatic, Arabic, and modern fusion cuisine, all within a few blocks’ stroll. Whether your tastes are traditional or experimental, your preference in dining casual or luxurious, Paris is the perfect city for a foodie – especially one that expects an extensive wine list to accompany them.

Calling on wine-lovers: every good meal should come with an exceptional list. The city is awash in expertly curated selections, whether you’re at a fine dining institution or a hidden natural wine bar in the Marais.

A meal at Septime is a masterclass in seasonal invention, while Le Clarence and Epicure offer perfectly executed traditional French cuisine that would raise Louis XIV from his grave (or should I say graves? His remains were divided between three cathedrals in Paris). No matter which time of year you visit the city, you can count on your ingredients being locally sourced and exquisitely prepped to fit your seasonal cravings at any highly rated restaurant. If there is ever a time to count on French pretentiousness, it is in the world of gourmet.

Final Word

48 hours? A week? A lifetime? No amount of time will ever feel like enough in Paris. But that’s exactly why we return. Paris isn’t overrated – it’s just misunderstood by those who try to see it all at once. Skip the schedule. Follow your nose, your stomach, your curiosity.

So yes, by all means see the Eiffel Tower. But after that? Put the phone down. Pick a side street. And just walk.

As Audrey Hepburn once said, “Paris is always a good idea.” Especially if you know where to look.