ENERGY - Superlative Luxury On The Waves

If the grandest yachts are floating villas then why are some called ‘superyachts’? Because here the ‘super’ stands for superlative and yes, this category of vessel is indeed a floating palace.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Fraser Yachts
ENERGY is one of the most singular vessels to grace the seas. It measures 255 feet (78 metres), accommodates 14 guests within seven sumptuously styled staterooms, and has a complement of 27 crew members to operate this stunning work of art and technology, and attend to its guests in the style that this superyacht demands. But even this is not what sets ENERGY apart, as it goes one step beyond floating palace luxury and opulence to offer top resort amenities such as a full-sized swimming pool, Jacuzzi, marble fire-pit, boardroom, a beauty salon, spa, gym with specialist martial arts room, sauna and hammam, as well as a helipad, a music lounge and bar, and even a world-class beach club with a full set of ‘water toys’ such as jetskis and tenders.
The state-of-the-art steel hull and aluminium superstructure form the basis for a seven-suite dream of the seas. Launched in 2022 and built to the highest international specifications, this is a private world of luxury where modern technology and classical craftsmanship come together with the best of noble, natural, and high-tech materials. Naturally, it also features the very highest standards of safety, be it in the form of detection and firefighting, lifesaving appliances, navigational equipment, or indeed the qualifications and credentials of the crew that handles this beautiful craft. The yacht even has a hospital cabin with full medical facilities, automatic water tight door and fire doors, as well as a Touch & Go helipad.
Safety and comfort go hand in hand, and here they also fuse with performance, as ENERGY can deploy exhilarating power while always maintaining optimal stability and comfort – following the famous principle of roaring Rolls-Royce and Bugatti engines that wouldn’t spill a drop when a glass of Champagne was placed upon them. Dynamic positioning throughout ensures a comfortable ride at all times on a yacht that makes fulltime living aboard a reality, thanks not only to space and luxury amenities but also to autonomous water production, air conditioning, and two fuel-efficient 2,240 kW MTU engines that produce a top speed of 17 knots and help to power electricity generators, offering a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles at an average cruising speed of 13 knots.
The Pinnacle Of Yachting
ENERGY is one of the finest yachts for sale with Fraser Yachts, the crowning culmination of its many years as the world’s most trusted yacht brokerage. The 2,884 GT vessel is superlative indeed, representing the high point of what is possible in luxury shipbuilding today. The exquisite interior styling is by the celebrated François Zuretti, featuring not only the finest furniture, linens and tableware, but also such features as a solid marble bartop and a Steinway baby grand piano that take pride of place in the opulently styled music room, entertainment lounge and bar.
The finest handcrafted fabrics, carpets and finely polished noble wood adorn this magnificent ship, whose six deck levels are connected by sweeping staircases but can also be reached by a modern glass elevator. ENERGY is primed for global cruising at a superlatively luxurious level, a stand-out presence even in the most glamorous settings and yacht harbours, where its visionary mix of technology and craftsmanship has resulted in a marvel of fine living. Imagine floating in the swimming pool with the ocean around you, relaxing on one of several panoramic decks, enjoying the Jacuzzi or a fully equipped and beautifully finished wellness spa.
ENERGY is modern yet evokes the best of the classical era of halcyon travelling, with a formal dining room that seats 18 guests, a stately lounge and bar, music room, and a professional boardroom with business centre, not to mention seven sumptuously styled, furnished and proportioned suites with bedrooms, dressing areas, and bathrooms that put the majority of luxury villas to shame. The owners have an entire deck at their disposal, encompassing not only the master suite, but also a lounge and dining area with outdoor lifestyle terrace that is in reality a lavish apartment in its own right.
Fine polished wood, stone, and marble are the standard throughout, whether you are bathing before the open seas, relaxing with a drink, or partying in your own beach club. It doesn’t get better than this. At the zenith of living you will find ENERGY, the very ultimate expression of the dream lifestyle matched with the freedom of the seas. More than any home on land, ENERGY is a haven of peace, privacy, luxury, and excitement that goes where it pleases, dropping anchor in the most seductive settings in the world as it pursues the height of living in style.
INFO
ENERGY is for sale with Fraser Yachts for an asking price of €199.000.000
www.fraseryachts.com/en/yacht-for-sale/energy-1/