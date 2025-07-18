ENERGY - Superlative Luxury On The Waves

The state-of-the-art steel hull and aluminium superstructure form the basis for a seven-suite dream of the seas. Launched in 2022 and built to the highest international specifications, this is a private world of luxury where modern technology and classical craftsmanship come together with the best of noble, natural, and high-tech materials. Naturally, it also features the very highest standards of safety, be it in the form of detection and firefighting, lifesaving appliances, navigational equipment, or indeed the qualifications and credentials of the crew that handles this beautiful craft. The yacht even has a hospital cabin with full medical facilities, automatic water tight door and fire doors, as well as a Touch & Go helipad.

Safety and comfort go hand in hand, and here they also fuse with performance, as ENERGY can deploy exhilarating power while always maintaining optimal stability and comfort – following the famous principle of roaring Rolls-Royce and Bugatti engines that wouldn’t spill a drop when a glass of Champagne was placed upon them. Dynamic positioning throughout ensures a comfortable ride at all times on a yacht that makes fulltime living aboard a reality, thanks not only to space and luxury amenities but also to autonomous water production, air conditioning, and two fuel-efficient 2,240 kW MTU engines that produce a top speed of 17 knots and help to power electricity generators, offering a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles at an average cruising speed of 13 knots.