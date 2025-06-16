Yuan Design: Rustic Charm and Modern Luxury

Yuan Design’s ethos is built on listening to its clients, understanding their needs, and translating that vision into spaces that feel like home. As Ms. Li puts it, “We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful interior space that reflects who they are as an individual or family member.”

The Cottage: A Luxurious Transformation

Yuan Design’s award-winning project, “The Cottage,” is a remarkable example of their ability to turn a simple house into a serene and sophisticated home. Located in the lush surroundings of Valencia, Sungai Buloh, Selangor, Malaysia, this second-hand bungalow was originally constructed as a basic residential property. For years, it served as a rental home with minimal furnishings and little aesthetic charm. The utilitarian nature of the space left it unadorned and somewhat neglected—a blank canvas in need of transformation.

The clients, Emily and Jeff, sought to reinvent the space into a sanctuary that reflected their personalities and tastes. Emily, an art collector with a passion for diverse cultures, and Jeff, a man who cherished childhood memories from the Philippines, desired a design that would blend their individual interests while promoting a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.