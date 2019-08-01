The Ritz-Carlton Collection

Five-star deluxe resorts are also getting in on the act, offering the super yacht experience to a fortunate few. This is not a cruise ship as we know it, but a floating version of the most exquisite hotel you can imagine, and in so doing it resembles the quality of the Ritz-Carltons on terra firma. It is actually one of three such vessels, the first of which will start sailing in 2020, and offers short seven to ten-night voyages that are specially designed for the audience in question.

Each yacht has 149 suites, with private terrace, butler service and up to 298 guests enjoying fine dining cuisine and the best spa facilities. Naturally, the ship is available for private charter, as long as you can afford it, and while designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden it is built by Hijos de J. Barreras in none other than Spain. In addition to supreme luxury and elegant design, and with its own waterside deck and docking station for smaller vessels, it also features environmentally friendly design solutions.