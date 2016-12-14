Essential Marbella Magazine

Season's Greetings - December 2016

features on Generation Z, the changing makeup of modern-day families, famous siblings, bonding outdoors and Xmas traditions for kids. We also bring you classic Christmas movies and the top London Shows at theatres throughout The City.

For those who are cherished in your life, we suggest gifts for design lovers, pressies for pets, and we present the new Rolex Corner at Ideal Joyeros in Puerto Banús. We also cruise the Western Isles in the classy comfort of the Hebridean Princess, find out why cryotherapy is all the rage, and check-in to the new stylish Westin La Quinta.