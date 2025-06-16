Israel Ramos of Mantúa

Jerez-born chef Israel Ramos has achieved what few of even the most ambitious of his counterparts have managed to do: obtain a Michelin star in just two years. The chef, who honed his craft at the Escuela de Hostelería de Cádiz, had his eyes set on achievement in the food industry since he was a little boy. Belonging to a family with a history of working in the industry, he was fascinated by the idea of surprising and delighting diners through culinary creativity. His father worked front of the house in a busy restaurant and was aware of the long hours and sacrifice. When young Israel expressed an interest in becoming a chef, his father attempted to dissuade him from the idea. However, the world of food, wine, and artistry continued to beckon him like few other pursuits, and his father eventually recognised his son’s ambition and supported his decision.

After completing his studies, Israel was keen to gain experience alongside some of the best chefs in the country, all with a view to returning to Jerez one day to make his mark. He has worked at veritable icons of the industry, including the Michelin-starred establishments Zortziko and El Cenador de Salvador. “You learn something everywhere you go,” he says, adding, “One of the most fascinating things for me was to graduate from culinary school and immediately be offered a job as head of the meat section at Zortziko. I learned how to clean and handle a wide array of produce.” The chef also worked at the now-closed, two-Michelin-star La Alquería, the gastronomic gem of the Hotel Hacienda Benazuza. He additionally completed various internships at El Bulli and co-directed Tragabuches restaurant in Ronda. Working with Ferran Adrià, he says, taught him “discipline, dedication, and authentic love for fine cuisine. This is a beautiful profession, but also one that requires many hours of sacrifice.”