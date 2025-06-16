Complete Nature Immersion at Inkaterra in Peru

Acknowledged by the United Nations as the world’s first climate-positive hotel brand, Inkaterra is a 100 per cent carbon-neutral group celebrating over 50 years of experience in sustainable tourism initiatives. Its mission is to preserve Peru’s natural and cultural legacies and share them with travellers worldwide.

Every year, more than 200,000 tourists make their way to Peru. Many of them take part in Inkaterra’s wide array of itineraries. One popular itinerary is a 13-day birdwatching tour. It begins in Lima and explores Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica, which is home to 540 registered bird species and a spectacular 29-metre canopy walkway with eight platforms and seven bridges. The itinerary also invites tourists to tour Machu Picchu and its stunning geological formations. There are many more itineraries to places that legends are made of, including the fabled freshwater Lake Titicaca and the colossal Colca Canyon.

Under the Inkaterra and byInkaterra brands, the group operates seven hotels across Cusco, Machu Picchu Pueblo, the Sacred Valley, and Tambopata. The project’s designs were created by Denise Guislain, co-founder of the group and former Director of Quality and Design. Denise and her husband, José Koechlin, built their first hotel in the Amazon, marrying natural and historical elements in architectural wonders that blend seamlessly into their surroundings. Denise, who passed away in 2024, was acknowledged with some of the most prestigious awards in the travel industry. Condé Nast Traveller granted Inkaterra La Casona a blue ‘Editor’s Pick’ seal in its influential Gold List. Moreover, Travel + Leisure’s 2018 World’s Best Awards named Inkaterra La Casona the Best City Hotel in Central and South America, and the Fourth Best Hotel in the World. All hotels have luxury spas and restaurants serving Peruvian delights with a contemporary twist, made with locally sourced ingredients.

Below is a small selection of some of Inkaterra’s most stunning hotels: