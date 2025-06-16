Complete Nature Immersion at Inkaterra in Peru

You’ve heard of nature getaways and marvelled at hotels surrounded by natural features, but Inkaterra Hotels in Peru takes things to a whole new level. It plunges your body, mind, heart, and soul into foggy, lush, serene settings, so green they almost seem otherworldly. From the sacred valley of the Incas to the gently winding Amazon River and its incredible wildlife, this is a unique destination that preserves nature and traditions and demonstrates the majestic beauty of sustainable design.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography courtesy of Inkaterra Hotels
Acknowledged by the United Nations as the world’s first climate-positive hotel brand, Inkaterra is a 100 per cent carbon-neutral group celebrating over 50 years of experience in sustainable tourism initiatives. Its mission is to preserve Peru’s natural and cultural legacies and share them with travellers worldwide.
Every year, more than 200,000 tourists make their way to Peru. Many of them take part in Inkaterra’s wide array of itineraries. One popular itinerary is a 13-day birdwatching tour. It begins in Lima and explores Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica, which is home to 540 registered bird species and a spectacular 29-metre canopy walkway with eight platforms and seven bridges. The itinerary also invites tourists to tour Machu Picchu and its stunning geological formations. There are many more itineraries to places that legends are made of, including the fabled freshwater Lake Titicaca and the colossal Colca Canyon.
Under the Inkaterra and byInkaterra brands, the group operates seven hotels across Cusco, Machu Picchu Pueblo, the Sacred Valley, and Tambopata. The project’s designs were created by Denise Guislain, co-founder of the group and former Director of Quality and Design. Denise and her husband, José Koechlin, built their first hotel in the Amazon, marrying natural and historical elements in architectural wonders that blend seamlessly into their surroundings. Denise, who passed away in 2024, was acknowledged with some of the most prestigious awards in the travel industry. Condé Nast Traveller granted Inkaterra La Casona a blue ‘Editor’s Pick’ seal in its influential Gold List. Moreover, Travel + Leisure’s 2018 World’s Best Awards named Inkaterra La Casona the Best City Hotel in Central and South America, and the Fourth Best Hotel in the World. All hotels have luxury spas and restaurants serving Peruvian delights with a contemporary twist, made with locally sourced ingredients.
Below is a small selection of some of Inkaterra’s most stunning hotels:
Inkaterra La Casona In Cusco
Inkaterra La Casona is Cusco’s first boutique hotel and the first Relais & Châteaux property in Peru. This 16th-century manor house, which hosted everyone from Spanish Conquistador Diego de Almagro to the ‘Libertador’ Simón Bolivar, was meticulously restored by Denise for five years, reflecting the meeting of cultures and traditions across the centuries. Surrounding the main patio, its 11 suites are equipped with fireplaces, heated floors, and extra-large bathtubs. Its halls are decorated with colonial furniture, pre-Columbian textiles, and original murals. The Yacu Spa offers bespoke treatments featuring 100 per cent natural, premium spa products derived from local sources.
Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba In The Sacred Valley Of The Incas
A contemporary luxury hotel in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, located between Cusco and Machu Picchu. Nestled in the countryside, it spans approximately 100 acres, surrounded by imposing green mountains. All rooms, suites and stand-alone casitas feature breathtaking views of the valley, immersing guests in open space, serenity, and relaxing solitude.
An earth-to-table concept is maintained within a 10-acre organic plantation where guests can pick their produce. Carbon-free crops such as quinoa, Urubamba giant corn, medicinal herbs, and a variety of potatoes are farmed with traditional hand tools and oxen. The hotel’s Mayu Spa features a host of natural therapies, while the new wellness centre features a hot plunge pool, four private therapy rooms, and a dry sauna.
Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel In Machu Picchu Pueblo
An intimate Andean village with terraced hills, waterfalls, stone pathways, and 83 whitewashed adobe casitas tucked away in the cloud forest. The property has 12 acres of exquisite natural beauty, where 311 bird species – such as the golden-headed quetzal and the red-orange Andean cock-of-the-rock – can be found. The world’s most extensive native orchid collection (372 species have been registered) grows in this fertile area of Peru.
After exploring the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu and participating in excursions, guests can wind down at the UNU Spa, combining nurturing care with a mystical Andean approach. Natural products are derived from local botanical extracts such as mint, eucalyptus, and orchids for the ultimate soothing experience.
Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica In Tambopata
An eco-luxury lodge in front of the Madre de Dios River, Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica has 35 wooden cabanas inspired by the Ese’Ejja culture. 540 bird species have been inventoried in the hotel grounds, deep in the rainforest. Its ENA Spa is a relaxing haven nestled on the banks of the Madre de Dios River. An impressive treatment menu offers traditional therapies with exotic Amazonian ingredients for a unique Spa experience. In 2013, Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica was selected by National Geographic Traveler magazine as one of the world’s 25 best eco-lodges.