One Estepona: Style Made Timeless

Situated on a gentle slope a few hundred metres from golf courses and beaches, One Estepona stands out from the rest along the shoreline that extends westwards from the town. In fact, this stylish complex of 48 modern apartments and penthouses looks and feels different somehow – its sleek, sensual form in tune with the contours of its natural surroundings. The result is a visual harmony that catches the eye and soothes the senses. As soon as you see it you realise this is a complex that will stand the test of time and continue to gain appeal, the very definition of a modern classic.

The three low-rise buildings that make up One Estepona speak of nautical inspiration, with panoramic terraces whose aerodynamic lines reveal a highly advanced understanding of geometry. Where many architects appear to assemble apartment buildings from infinite rectangular blocks, Carlos Granada masters the art of creating designs that offer a sleek minimalist flow. This simplicity of form may seem easy, but it is an art indeed and one that requires a great deal of skill. Even so, he considers himself to be as much an engineer as a designer, forming part of a key team together with fellow architect Javier Catalán and seasoned engineer José María Urtasun, who has developed businesses in more than 40 countries. Their level of dedication shows in the fact that, having created the visual concept of the project and given form to it, they now spend their days at the site, ensuring firsthand that its execution is exactly as intended: made to perfection.