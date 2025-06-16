One Estepona: Style Made Timeless

When inspired design meets skill and dedication, timeless quality is the result – making One Estepona a unique proposition that truly embodies modern refinement and quality of life.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography courtesy of One Estepona
Situated on a gentle slope a few hundred metres from golf courses and beaches, One Estepona stands out from the rest along the shoreline that extends westwards from the town. In fact, this stylish complex of 48 modern apartments and penthouses looks and feels different somehow – its sleek, sensual form in tune with the contours of its natural surroundings. The result is a visual harmony that catches the eye and soothes the senses. As soon as you see it you realise this is a complex that will stand the test of time and continue to gain appeal, the very definition of a modern classic.
The three low-rise buildings that make up One Estepona speak of nautical inspiration, with panoramic terraces whose aerodynamic lines reveal a highly advanced understanding of geometry. Where many architects appear to assemble apartment buildings from infinite rectangular blocks, Carlos Granada masters the art of creating designs that offer a sleek minimalist flow. This simplicity of form may seem easy, but it is an art indeed and one that requires a great deal of skill. Even so, he considers himself to be as much an engineer as a designer, forming part of a key team together with fellow architect Javier Catalán and seasoned engineer José María Urtasun, who has developed businesses in more than 40 countries. Their level of dedication shows in the fact that, having created the visual concept of the project and given form to it, they now spend their days at the site, ensuring firsthand that its execution is exactly as intended: made to perfection.
Concept, Style, Quality
If an advanced concept of this standard is born from inspired creativity and the shape given to it reflects the skill sets of the architects, then the daily dedication to ensuring that the homes delivered are as close to perfect as can be, represents a real commitment to quality. The result is not just an outstanding timeless classic, but also a living environment that really does provide the setting for life satisfaction. The factors that set One Estepona apart as a living and lifestyle concept of the highest order range from main eye-catching wow factors to small but vital details – all of which are the product of a labour of love that approaches property development from a somewhat different angle. “We do not create homes from a purely commercial perspective,” says Carlos Granada, who originally hails from Salamanca and spent part of his career designing and overseeing the construction of commercial and residential projects in Buenos Aires and other parts of Argentina before returning to Spain.
“We are not the kind of developers that stamp buildings out of the ground,” says José María. “We prefer to work on a scale that allows us to pay attention to detail, enjoy the process, and be proud of what we design and deliver to our customers, be it an urban apartment complex or a residential resort on the Costa del Sol.” This much is evident not just in the aesthetics but also in the unusually high range of options available within One Estepona, where you can choose from stylish one-bedroom apartments of 80m2 through to two- and three-bedroom properties with spacious private gardens or panoramic terraces, up to expansive four-bedroom duplex penthouses with a built space of 280m2 of indoor and outdoor living areas – all with open sea views.
One Estepona also features a rather spectacular pool deck complete with luxurious loungebeds and a heated year-round swimming pool, as well as ‘The Versatile Haven’, a communal lounge, social and coworking space, a gymnasium equipped with Technogym machinery, a gourmet club with bar, and also areas limited to the most exclusive properties within the complex. However, the mere listing of such amenities does not do this project justice, as it offers all the above to a superior level of refinement. A fine example of this is the sense of arrival enjoyed just by pulling up to the ground floor level garages, which use modern car registration recognition technology to blend security with comfort, a feature that is repeated in lifts that recognise your key and take you straight to your property.
The main entrance hall – which lies just beyond the rather spectacular Smartflower solar panel construction that tracks the sun – is another example of the features that make One Estepona so special, where the double-height glass frontage and ceiling offer the luxury feel of a five-star hotel foyer. “We have paid the same level of attention to the design, quality materials, proportions, technology, and finishing of the communal spaces as we did to the homes themselves,” says Javier, and it shows in a complex that is a unique lifestyle proposition. Inside, the apartments and penthouses are also characterised by the quality of detailing and construction, with a high level of standard ‘Mediterranean’ finishing in light contemporary tones and the superior ‘Cosmopolitan’ upgrade in earthy elegance. The customised choices include top spec kitchens, bathrooms, and dressing areas, which form the final touches to a level of design and detail that makes One Estepona a timeless classic.
INFO
Tel: (+34) 518 898 219
Whatsapp: (+34) 659 101 720
Email: info@oneestepona.com
www.oneestepona.com