An Environmental Disaster on our Shores

The evidence is plain to see when you sail out to the deep blue, but also in the form of the melee of garbage that washes up on the beaches not just of industrial nations but even the remotest tropical islands. The damage done to the natural ecosystem is now being matched by that impairing industries such as tourism and fishing, with more and more sea creatures dying off as they are caught in nets or trapped in floating shoals of plastic detritus.

Most of us are blissfully unaware of the dramas that play out at sea everyday as a result of the products, packaging and wrapping we discard – much of which finds its way into the oceans. We look the other way and continue consuming, just as governments and corporations do little to offer practical solutions to roll back the tide of destruction. But we can’t hide much longer, as the build-up of debris is such that soon it won’t be easy to find a pristine beach to enjoy.

Solutions

Fortunately, not everyone is sitting back and doing nothing – waiting for the inevitable build-up of junk in the seas to make fishing, tourism and also much of the ocean environment unliveable. There are people not content with depending upon those in positions of authority. Among them are pioneers like Alex Schulze and Andrew Cooper, who became so appalled with the state of things after a surf trip to Bali that they decided to take direct action themselves.

To put it into context, these two young graduates from Florida are no strangers to the sea – no well-intended urban liberals with little knowledge of their subject matter. Both have been sailing, swimming, surfing and diving from a young age, and their passion for the seas took them to exotic shores such as Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Indonesia. There, they encountered local fishermen thrashing about amid floating plastic and trash.

Each trip things seemed to get worse, and today many fishing communities around the world struggle to catch enough to support growing families. The two friends were saddened at the thought of people dependent on the catch landing only plastic, no fish – and then it hit them. Quite by accident, they had stumbled upon a business model that may just roll back the damage and save our oceans: a business model built around fishing for plastic.