Koenigsegg Jesko

The hypercar that redefines speed. Is the Jesko the ultimate pinnacle of petrol-powered automobiles?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography courtesy of Jesko
The hypercar that redefines speed. Is the Jesko the ultimate pinnacle of petrol-powered automobiles?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography courtesy of Jesko
Few names stir the imagination of petrolheads quite like Koenigsegg. With the Jesko, the Swedish hypercar marque has once again shattered the limits of what we thought was mechanically and physically possible. Named after the father of company founder Christian von Koenigsegg, the Jesko isn’t just a tribute; it’s a no-compromise, record-smashing machine that pushes automotive engineering to new extremes.
At its core, the Jesko boasts a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing a scarcely believable 1,280 bhp on regular petrol, or an astounding 1,600 bhp when running on ultra-refined E85 biofuel. Torque figures are equally staggering: 1,500 Nm, all channelled through Koenigsegg’s groundbreaking 9-speed multi-clutch transmission, known as the Light Speed Transmission (LST). This gearbox can shift between any gear ratio instantly, eliminating the minuscule delays seen in even the fastest dual-clutch systems.
The performance stats are as extraordinary as you’d expect. Koenigsegg has officially tested the Jesko’s top speed at a staggering 412 km/h, but simulations suggest that 480 km/h is well within reach, putting it firmly in the record books. Acceleration is equally brutal, with 0–100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds and 0–200 km/h comfortably in an organ-rearranging 6 seconds. Mind-bending numbers that blur the line between road car and a tarmac-based fighter jet.
Aerodynamics are central to the Jesko’s identity. The Jesko Attack version, designed for maximum downforce, produces up to 1,400 kg of downforce at top speed, thanks to a colossal active rear wing, aggressive front splitter, and intricate underbody aero sculpting. Meanwhile, the Jesko Absolut variant is built to chase top-speed records, featuring a smoother profile to minimise drag, making it the most aerodynamic Koenigsegg design to date. The Absolut also delivers slightly higher power outputs at 1,600 bhp, making it the more powerful variant overall. The differences are clear: the Attack is all about track dominance, while the Absolut is honed for ultimate straight-line speed, prioritising aerodynamic efficiency.
Visually, the Jesko is unmistakable. Every curve, duct, and fin is functional, yet beautifully executed. The wide stance, low-slung nose, and signature dihedral synchro-helix doors create a theatrical presence whether parked or in rapid motion. The car’s lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and body panels keep weight impressively low, with the chassis tipping the scales at just 89 kg, contributing to a total dry weight of around 1,320 kg – making 1,600 bhp feel even more potent.
Step inside, and the Jesko blends high-tech minimalism with Koenigsegg’s signature design flair. The cabin is dominated by exposed carbon fibre, accented with premium leathers and Alcantara, fully customisable to the buyer’s exact whims. A central SmartCluster digital display sits on the steering wheel, remaining upright no matter the wheel’s angle – a clever touch that keeps essential data visible during high-speed sprints. Advanced infotainment and climate control features ensure that, despite its hypercar credentials, the Jesko remains comfortable for both driver and passenger.
Pricing for the Jesko reflects its rarity and sheer technical prowess. Starting at around €2.6 million for the ‘base’ model, with the Jesko Absolut reaching around €3.0 million. Each example is a bespoke creation, with extensive personalisation available. Production is limited to 125 units globally, all of which have reportedly been sold – a testament to the brand’s magnetic appeal and the car’s game-changing promise.
In the realm of competitors, the Jesko goes head-to-head with the most elite names in the hypercar world: Bugatti, Hennessey, McLaren, and Ferrari, all vying for the title of the world’s fastest car. Yet, Koenigsegg brings something undeniably distinctive to the table: a reputation for pioneering technologies and delivering them with Scandinavian cool precision. Where others may chase numbers, Koenigsegg’s relentless focus on detail and innovation has set the Jesko on an entirely different trajectory.
What makes the Jesko particularly special isn’t just its raw stats, but how it represents the bleeding edge of road-legal performance. Its adaptive suspension, active aerodynamics, and the groundbreaking LST gearbox all hint at a future where hypercars are as much about intelligence and finesse as they are about brute force. In a world gradually shifting towards electrification, the Jesko feels like both the pinnacle and a swan song of internal combustion potential – a final flourish of mechanical mastery before the dawn of a new era.
For Koenigsegg, the Jesko isn’t merely another hypercar; it’s a statement of intent, a proof of concept that small, fiercely independent manufacturers can lead the charge in innovation. And for the lucky few who get to experience it first-hand, the Jesko offers a taste of what happens when no limits are placed on imagination, engineering, or ambition.
Power: 1,280 – 1,600 bhp, 1,500 Nm torque
0-100km/h: 2.5 seconds
Top Speed: 412 km/h (tested), simulations suggest 480 km/h+
Price: From €2.6 million base, or from €3.0 million for the Absolut
Competitors: Pagani Huayra Roadster BC, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Aston Martin Valkyrie, McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Chiron Super Sport