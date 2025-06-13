The Pink Paradise That Is Bermuda

How true today remains Edmund Waller’s 1645 poem about the island. There are few places in the world where elegance meets tranquillity so effortlessly as in Bermuda. It really is a refined escape for the discerning traveller. With its pastel-coloured buildings, pink-sand beaches, and an unhurried way of life, this island offered me a luxurious retreat steeped in charm and sophistication. This is not the Caribbean, nor does it try to be. Bermuda has carved its own unique identity and it wears its luxury like a bespoke linen suit: gracefully and with poise, or rather a pair of its Bermuda shorts.

Bermuda is Britain’s oldest British colony (since 1684) and is technically a ‘self-governed British Overseas Territory’. Named after the 1503 Spanish explorer Juan de Bermúdez, it’s supposedly the inspiration for Shakespeare’s The Tempest. There’s an evident pride and affection with the motherland with its black taxis and red post-boxes and telephone booths.

There’s a Royal Bermuda Regiment for pageants; old families like Gibbons and Tucker persist as do place names like Somerset, Warwick, and Devonshire.

Touching down at L.F. Wade International Airport is an experience unlike most tropical arrivals. A calm, almost serene, efficiency greeted me. The airport is small but immaculate, and the immigration officers seemed to welcome me not with hurried glances but with sincere, polite conversation and genuine smiles. This introduction set the tone. It encapsulated what Bermuda truly is: an island that values quality over quantity, and grace over grandeur.

A short drive from the airport took me through winding roads bordered by fragrant frangipani, oleander, and hibiscus. The homes are painted in their pastel hues with crisp white roofs that are designed to collect rainwater. There is an almost cinematic stillness to Bermuda’s landscapes with their tidy golf courses, turquoise waters, and their elegant stone walls covered in bougainvillea. The whole stretch, resembling a fishhook, is connected by a series of causeways and bridges which spread out across the nine parishes.