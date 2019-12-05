Baayork says that her company never realised how successful the show was until “We saw Jackie Onassis sitting there! For us, it was not about making it big; it was about bringing this project to life – a show that was one vibrant, emotionally-packed audition.” Baayork not only has a shining career to this day, but she is also doing plenty to encourage young Asian performers to step into the dazzling lights of Broadway. Thus, a decade ago, she founded NAAP – the National Asian Artists Project – and proudly says that some of her first students are now in college. “Two of my students are at the FAME school (La Guardia – where Timothée Chalamet studied) and it makes me so happy because when I was growing up in Chinatown there were zero opportunities for Asian actors.” When Baayork was asked to direct The King and I, she gave 14 children one year’s tutoring. “One girl from this group wants to be a costume designer and she’s about to finish college.”

Baayork talks about sacrifice – the kind that many parents make, moving cities just so their children can pursue their dreams. “Entire families follow the child, who is making more money than the parents!” She also talks about the way the theatre has changed. “Today it’s big business and shows run for a long time. Performers make good money, especially if they are on Broadway, and accommodation and a salary for parents accompanying the child are provided.”

When asked what you need to ‘make it’ in New York, she answers, “You need to be in the right place at the right time and you need to meet the right people.” Her own mentors, she says, “were Michael Bennet and my dance teacher, though I consider myself a student for life. After all, no matter how successful shows are, they always close and you always have to go back to class. Performers sometimes think, ‘If I got this role I have it made’ but there are always new people coming up, ready to knock you off your pedestal.”

Arguably the most powerful message that A Chorus Line relays, is summed up perfectly by Baayork Lee: “If you really want to be in showbusiness, you always find your way into it – either as a star or on the chorus line; as a performer or in lighting, music, or carrying costumes. Today, schools aim to create stars but not everybody can be ‘the one’. If you want it badly enough, you can make the dream of working in the theatre come true.”

Baayork also tells me about what a pleasure it is to work with Antonio Banderas – a man who “really knows what he wants.” There is no diva behaviour from the hardworking Malagueño. “He doesn’t miss a single warm-up session and that takes 45 minutes. You have to have plenty of stamina for A Chorus Line because it is so physically demanding. Antonio is working with 20-year-olds so has to be super fit!” She also highlights the fact that there will be a 22-piece live orchestra at the show. “When you watch an audition it is pitch black and you can only see the stage, but there is a band there playing fantastic music.”

As we end the interview, Baayork tells me she is on her way to Washington soon to receive the American Artist Award at Washington DC’s Mead Center – granted for her contribution to American theatre. The award has previously been given to an illustrious lineup that includes Kathleen Turner, Edward Albee, and James Earl Jones. Despite all she has achieved, she doesn’t have the slightest intention of taking a break. “I have never stopped dreaming and learning and I don’t think I ever will,” she says, smiling at me and heading back to the place where she most belongs: the theatre.

