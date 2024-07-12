Do you recall those sleek, futuristic powerboats that slice through the seas in Mission Impossible or a Bond movie? Tecnomar in collaboration with Lamborghini have brought the future to the waves.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of The Italian Sea Group
Lamborghini is known as one of the ultimate sports car brands, creators of supercars that produce an almost unrivalled performance in terms of power and roadholding grip. This is accompanied by a styling tradition that doesn’t just embrace modern car design but actually helps shape it, and as a result a Lamborghini slices through the air like an arrow, producing one of the lowest drag coefficients ever. It’s a tradition that goes back to the sixties and has now found its expression on the water.
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a superyacht just as the Aventador is a supercar. It is the product of a collaborative design and engineering project between Tecnomar and Lamborghini. Though founded in 1987, the Italian yacht builder from Viareggio has already attained legendary status with its superb modern vessels, which blend luxury with sleek lines and powerful dynamics with consummate skill. The merging of these two iconic brands adds the design and engineering DNA of Lamborghini to the mix to create something truly exquisite.
The 20-metre yacht is a study in lustrous, clean design – born out of the ability of the finest industrial stylists to create perfection with ‘brushstrokes’. If they make it look easy, it isn’t, and neither is the opulent finishing and the finely tuned power of two MAN V12 engines that each produce 2,000HP and propel the yacht to speeds of 60 knots. More importantly, these are crafts that offer the ultimate combination of comfort, safety and – when you want it – exhilarating speed and dynamic performance.
The Centro Stile Lamborghini team sat down with Tecnomar to bring the best of supercar and luxury yacht design together in a series of inspired creative sessions in which artistic design and advanced engineering set new aesthetic standards while creating solutions to technical challenges. The visual inspiration, or starting point, for the project was the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 concept car. For Lamborghini, this model represents its future direction, and it formed the point around which the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 evolved.
Yachts For A New Era
Yacht design has been actively more progressive and modern for some time now, just look at the Tecnomar collection, but this project takes it to the next level and opens the door to yachting for a new era. It is the synthesis of sleek, aerodynamic styling with cutting edge engineering, where the incredible dynamics are the product of power, speed, and advanced lightness. The 63 weighs in at just 24 tonnes thanks to light yet super strong high-tech carbon fibre hulls that mirror those used in Lamborghini cars.
In many ways, the 63 is a Tecnomar next-generation yacht imbued with the racing performance of Lamborghini. Seen from the other perspective, it is also a Lamborghini taken to water, complete with the fine quality craftsmanship of both Italian brands, and of course the Ad Personam programme of individualised customisation that extends from the interior material choices, and style and amenity options to the colour tones and finishing of the yacht’s exterior. Though varied, the result is always stunning.
Made from the same lightweight carbon fibre and Carbon Skin as Lamborghini cars and Formula One racers, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 offers the ultimate in luxurious options, including super sports seats at the steering helm/wheel, fine leather, suede and fabric upholstery, noble wood, brushed steel or carbon fibre detailing, and creature comforts enhanced with the latest in technological refinement. This a luxurious yacht that also feels like, and indeed is, a powerboat – made for seafaring in the 21st century.
Interior styling is taken from a palette of the finest Italian fashion and furniture brands, paired with cutting-edge engineering that bears the unmistakable seal of Lamborghini, as do many of the interior design options, which can range from elegant to as sporty and masculine as the interior of a racing car by this famous brand. Fluid dynamics and structural strength, coupled with finely tuned engines, provide an authentic Lamborghini experience in movement too, making these among the most exciting yachts to be found on the seas today.
The avant-garde vessels glide through the water with superb dynamics thanks to unequalled design finesse, adding all-important stability and safety – and when needed comfort – to incredible power and performance. One of the iconic features of the 63 is the start-stop button that powers the roaring engines – one for each of the two machines on board, and it is the exact same one that you will find inside a Lamborghini racing car, underlining the hybrid link between exhilaration on land and at sea.
Made to measure by uniquely skilled craftsmen in Italy, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is the new face of luxury boating, featuring futuristic design that also borrows from classic retro-style inspiration in the form of such legends as the Lamborghini Miura of the 1960s and the Countach of the 1970s. The knowing eye will recognise the touches that have helped to shape what are certain to become timeless modern classics in their own right – yachts with a balance and simple beauty of design that speaks for itself and suits the finest scenery.
Like a quality road car, these ‘aquatic Lamborghinis’ are also offered in ‘hardtop’ and ‘soft top’ versions, complete with signature Lamborghini headlights and the unmistakable design DNA of the brand. The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a superlative new addition to the seas, one that brings together new-age technology with a proud pedigree, and the performance to match. Available in a variety of inspiring colour tones, it makes the futuristic visions of a Bond movie a real and tangible reality, for those who can enjoy it.
