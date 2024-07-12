Lamborghini is known as one of the ultimate sports car brands, creators of supercars that produce an almost unrivalled performance in terms of power and roadholding grip. This is accompanied by a styling tradition that doesn’t just embrace modern car design but actually helps shape it, and as a result a Lamborghini slices through the air like an arrow, producing one of the lowest drag coefficients ever. It’s a tradition that goes back to the sixties and has now found its expression on the water.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a superyacht just as the Aventador is a supercar. It is the product of a collaborative design and engineering project between Tecnomar and Lamborghini. Though founded in 1987, the Italian yacht builder from Viareggio has already attained legendary status with its superb modern vessels, which blend luxury with sleek lines and powerful dynamics with consummate skill. The merging of these two iconic brands adds the design and engineering DNA of Lamborghini to the mix to create something truly exquisite.

The 20-metre yacht is a study in lustrous, clean design – born out of the ability of the finest industrial stylists to create perfection with ‘brushstrokes’. If they make it look easy, it isn’t, and neither is the opulent finishing and the finely tuned power of two MAN V12 engines that each produce 2,000HP and propel the yacht to speeds of 60 knots. More importantly, these are crafts that offer the ultimate combination of comfort, safety and – when you want it – exhilarating speed and dynamic performance.

The Centro Stile Lamborghini team sat down with Tecnomar to bring the best of supercar and luxury yacht design together in a series of inspired creative sessions in which artistic design and advanced engineering set new aesthetic standards while creating solutions to technical challenges. The visual inspiration, or starting point, for the project was the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 concept car. For Lamborghini, this model represents its future direction, and it formed the point around which the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 evolved.