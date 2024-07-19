Iterative Evolution

From the exterior, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this brand-spanking new McLaren 750S for the outbound 720S that burst onto the scene back in 2017. And while its outer spaceship-looking shell may look similar to its predecessor, McLaren has said a third of all the hardware is new for the 750S.

Many of the improvements help to usher in some serious functional ferocity. It boasts larger intakes helping to channel more air into the motor, trick aero parts to channel hot air out from the arches, lightweight alloy wheels, and new linked-hydraulic suspension dubbed PCC III – catchy – just to name a few of the latest upgrades. The interior has had a facelift too, but more on that later.

The most significant thing to note with the 750S is its weight. This new McLaren tips the scales with a dry weight of just 1,277kg.

That’s an impressive 30kg less than the 720S, and 100kg lighter than the legendary McLaren P1 hyper car, and almost 200kg lighter than its nearest rivals! The result of this weight saving is a hair-raising sprint to 100km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds, with 200km/h coming moments later in 7.2 seconds. The powerplant of the 750S is the same twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 from the previous car, but with power upped from 711bhp to a whopping 740bhp (or 750PS, hence the name).

The improvements don’t stop there. The 750S now features a limited slip differential placed between the rear wheels. The overall gearing ratios have been adjusted, giving a 15% shorter final drive than the 720S, which helps with the mighty mid-range punch on offer. And while the exterior differences may be subtle, the 750S has many styling cues that pay homage to other McLarens in the line-up, including the huge rear wing-come-airbrake, the new centre-exit stainless steel exhaust system akin to the P1, and loads of lightweight mesh in the rear section.