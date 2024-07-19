Peak performance achieved in McLaren’s lightest road-going car to date. But is the new 750S a step forward enough to be lured away from the already supremely capable 720 model?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of McLaren
Iterative Evolution
From the exterior, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this brand-spanking new McLaren 750S for the outbound 720S that burst onto the scene back in 2017. And while its outer spaceship-looking shell may look similar to its predecessor, McLaren has said a third of all the hardware is new for the 750S.
Many of the improvements help to usher in some serious functional ferocity. It boasts larger intakes helping to channel more air into the motor, trick aero parts to channel hot air out from the arches, lightweight alloy wheels, and new linked-hydraulic suspension dubbed PCC III – catchy – just to name a few of the latest upgrades. The interior has had a facelift too, but more on that later.
The most significant thing to note with the 750S is its weight. This new McLaren tips the scales with a dry weight of just 1,277kg.
That’s an impressive 30kg less than the 720S, and 100kg lighter than the legendary McLaren P1 hyper car, and almost 200kg lighter than its nearest rivals! The result of this weight saving is a hair-raising sprint to 100km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds, with 200km/h coming moments later in 7.2 seconds. The powerplant of the 750S is the same twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 from the previous car, but with power upped from 711bhp to a whopping 740bhp (or 750PS, hence the name).
The improvements don’t stop there. The 750S now features a limited slip differential placed between the rear wheels. The overall gearing ratios have been adjusted, giving a 15% shorter final drive than the 720S, which helps with the mighty mid-range punch on offer. And while the exterior differences may be subtle, the 750S has many styling cues that pay homage to other McLarens in the line-up, including the huge rear wing-come-airbrake, the new centre-exit stainless steel exhaust system akin to the P1, and loads of lightweight mesh in the rear section.
Lift the scissor door towards the sky and climb inside the carbon tub, and you’ll be met with the usual plethora of Alcantara and carbon fibre. The cabin has had a more significant refresh than the cars exterior, and as a result offers what is a more refined and practical place to sit, even over longer cross-continental trips. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system and integrated Apple Car Play offers a welcome upgrade too, making the car surprisingly good for everyday use – not to the standards of something like a 911 Turbo S, but certainly a leap ahead of the older 720. There’s even some decent storage under the hood now, offering up 150 litres of cargo space; enough for a small grocery shop, but maybe don’t try and put your dog in there.
Purists will be pleased to know that the steering wheel remains button-free. Shift paddles and various cabin switches remain tactile and crisp. Unlike the 720S, the instrument cluster is now fixed to the steering column, meaning even with wheel adjustment, the tachometer and speedo remain clearly in view. Driving modes and traction control are also accessible with two hands on the wheel, thanks to top-mounted switches either side of the central cluster.
Raw Output
The 750S comes in two flavours, a coupé and Spider versions, but whichever configuration takes your fancy, the thing to note is the lightweight design philosophy. In the current day and age, an increasing number of supercar manufacturers are focusing on increasing power – with many electric and hybrid arrivals now offering horsepower numbers well into four-figures! So it’s truly refreshing to see McLaren go the other way, and focus on going faster the old-fashioned way, by removing weight.
And the results speak for themselves. Many modern cars feel like cumbersome loads dragged forward by big torque, but the McLaren is nimble, light, and feels pushed forward with great pace from its rear axle.
Is the 750S enough to get current 720S owners to part with some significant cash for the upgrade? Likely not. But what this new McLaren should do is inspire new customers to the brand through the very appealing package on offer here – with some everyday supercar practicality, partnered with benchmark performance on tap. With its segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 578bhp per tonne, the 750S isn’t a car that should be overlooked, and isn’t one that will be easily overtaken.
POWER: 740bhp (750PS) and 800nm-torque
0-100KM/H: 2.8 seconds
TOP SPEED: 332km/h
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ferrari 296 GTB, Lamborghini Huracan Evo
PRICE: From €322.400 plus local taxes